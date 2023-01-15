US President Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California

Photo by Pixel

Fedral funds will be released to affected people in Mercedy, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the president's order, the White House statement said. Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday. At least nine people died in the tornado .

Torrential rains and floods have disrupted normal life in California, USA. While large areas are submerged, hundreds of houses are submerged in water. Since December 26, 19 people have died, while many people are injured. In view of the situation, US President Joe Biden has approved the declaration of emergency for California on Saturday. The White House said in a statement that Biden has issued orders to provide assistance to areas affected by the storm .

Federal funds will be released to affected people in Mercedy,Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the presidential order, the statement said, local news agency reported. Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday. At least nine people died in the tornado. Also, the houses here have also been completely destroyed. Thousands of people in the southeastern United States are forced to live without electricity. According to Meteorological Department scientist Jessica Lodge, at least five tornadoes hit central Alabama on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has predicted that two more storms could wreak havoc in California and the Pacific Northwest in the coming days. The water level on the Salinas River rose to dangerous levels. After this, the authorities made arrangements for about 24,000 people to move to safer places.

More than 220,000 homes and businesses have suffered power cuts in California last week after flooding, according to local media. Due to bad weather, the problem of floods and rocks has arisen. Due to this, traffic has been completely disrupted. The fields have been flooded, the roads have been submerged. The state's power grid has been damaged. Due to this, the homes of thousands of Californians have been without electricity .

Major tourist destinations in northern California cities such as Carmel and Pebble Beach were also damaged. It is also being said that if the weather continues to be bad, the water level of the Salinas river will increase very much, due to which severe flood conditions can arise. Nancy Ward, director of California's Governor of Emergency Services, said that this storm is one of the deadliest natural disasters in the modern history of our state. In Monterrey County, California, farmers flooded to protect their fields, but this is also said to be ineffective, while locals are demanding that sandbags be laid around their homes .