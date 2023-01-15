Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected

Photo by Pixel

With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.

status of Corona in India ...

181 new cases were reported in India on Friday. One death was recorded. According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,254 active cases in the country. Since the initial phase of Corona, more than 5 lakh people have died in the country .

China: More than 4 lakh entry and exit trips took place from January 8-12

China opened all the borders closed for three years on January 8. Since then, more than 4 lakh people have come to China and from here to other countries. A big protocol like quarantine for people has also been abolished. "Between January 8 and January 12, there were 4,90,000 entry and exit trips. Out of this, 2 lakh 50 thousand people came to China and 2 lakh 40 thousand people went from China to another country.

This is 48.9% more than the period before the zero Covid policy was removed. The Lunar New Year in China will begin on January 21. In such a situation, 200 crore people are expected to come and go in the country in the next 40 days .

Experts say corona peak will last for 3 months in China

China's health expert Geng Guang claimed that the peak of Corona will last for 2 to 3 months. According to Guang, Corona will now make a noise in the villages there too. The reason for the spread of Corona in the village is said to be the Lunar New Year holidays starting on January 21 in China.

According to Guang, the fight against Corona in China has so far focused on cities. Now the time has come to pay attention to the villages as well. People spend time in their village during the Lunar New Year holidays. According to experts, people from cities will take Corona to the village. The situation will get worse due to lack of health services there .

Corona is spreading in China's villages, there is a line outside crematoriums

According to Jennifer Zheng, a human rights activist who monitors the China Communist Party, the infection has started spreading in the village. He has shared a video on social media. Along with this, he wrote - There is a line of vehicles outside the crematoriums in cities. But this is not the case in the village, here people are queuing up with dead bodies in coffins outside crematoriums .

Japan: 1,44,000 cases reported

According to the report of Japan Today, 1 lakh 44 thousand 77 cases were registered on Friday (January 13). The capital Tokyo reported 11,241 cases. The total death toll stood at 480. 695 new people were hospitalized. Experts say that there may be a jump in corona cases in Japan after January 15.

Germany lifts ban on wearing face masks on trains and buses

In Germany, it will not be necessary to wear masks while traveling in trains and buses from February 2. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that infections in Germany have decreased significantly and the situation is improving. Lauterbach has inspired citizens to wear masks on a voluntary basis.

More than 67 million cases in the world

According to the Corona WorldOmeter, 67 crore 5 lakh 62 thousand 18 cases have been reported in the world so far. On January 11, 2020, a 61-year-old man died in Wuhan, China. This was the first death from Corona in the world. After this, the death process started increasing. So far 67 lakh 24 thousand 996 deaths have occurred.

These countries banned travelers from China

Sweden, Germany, Malaysia, Qatar, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Morocco, France, Britain, Spain, the US, Japan, Israel, India, Italy and South Korea have imposed restrictions on passengers coming from China. Passengers coming from China here will have to show a negative corona report. Morocco has banned travelers from China. Taiwan has also made Covid testing compulsory for those coming from China. Pakistan and the Philippines are also monitoring. Thailand and New Zealand have refused to impose any restrictions .