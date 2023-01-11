Flight operations in the US start slowly: computer system problems; Nearly 4,000 flights delayed, 450 cancelled

Air traffic in the US came to a standstill on Wednesday due to a malfunction in the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system. According to the New York Times, 3,578 flights were delayed. 450 domestic and international flights were canceled. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flight operations gradually started after about 4 hours of trouble. According to aviation experts, it will take at least 2 days for the situation to return to normal How serious the matter is can be gauged from the fact that an emergency meeting was held in the White House on this matter. President Joe Biden sought a report from the Transport Secretary.

Later, talking to the media, Biden said - all aircraft can make a safe landing. Yes, of course, we can't allow them to take off right now. At the moment, it is difficult to say what is the reason for this big problem. Hopefully, after a few hours we will get detailed information about this. I am personally monitoring the matter.

White House says no cyber attack

White House Press Secretary Carine Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying by NBC News: "Transportation Secretary met With President Joe Biden. He has informed the President about this problem. Based on the investigation so far, we can say that this is not a case of cyber attack, but the President has ordered a full and serious investigation into the matter.

$2 million loss expected

According to the news agency AP, a total of 21 thousand flights are going to take off from the US on Wednesday. Most are domestic flights. Apart from these, 1,840 international flights are scheduled to land in the US. They were also affected. However, whether all these flights will be canceled or delayed depends on how long the technical fault continues or how long it takes to fully restore. According to a media report - if the malfunction is not repaired soon and completely, then america can lose about $ 20 million due to it.

Domestic flight operations can be normal in 2 days

Captain John Cox, an aviation analyst at NBC, said: "The case has revealed many bitter truths. We still need to make a lot of improvements. According to me, domestic flight operations will be normal only by Thursday night or Friday. Suppose an aircraft is stuck in New York and has to reach Los Angeles after 4 hours, it will be delayed by several hours. Obviously this will mess up the entire flight schedule. We will now have to analyse the entire system.

What the aviation agency said

The Federal Aviation Agency issued an advisory. "The NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system has 'failed'. We can't say how long it will be okay. However, efforts are on to fix it soon.In this technical fault occurred at 5.31 am US time. However, it is not yet clear what is the reason for this. The aviation website said, "The technical staff is engaged in repairing the system.

