Explosion outside Afghan Foreign Ministry: 20 people feared dead as China-Taliban meeting underway

Photo by Twitter

An explosion has been reported outside the Foreign Ministry in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. At the time of the blast, a meeting was going on between the Taliban and Chinese officials. According to the news agency AFP, it was a suicide attack. 20 people have died in the blast.

Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed that several people were killed in the blast. He said that security forces have reached the spot.

On December 12, the Chinese hotel was attacked.

On December 12, a restaurant and guest house known as a Chinese hotel were attacked. A total of three attackers targeted the hotel. All three were killed. Two foreign nationals were injured in the incident. Media reports claimed that several Chinese nationals were present in the hotel at the time of the attack. Some footage also surfaced. A part of the hotel was on fire.

There was a blast at the military airport on New Year's Day.

Earlier on January 1, there was an explosion at a military airport in Kabul. 8 people were injured in this. On December 29, there was an explosion in The Talukan Province of Afghanistan, in which 4 people were injured.

According to reports, the blast took place when a bomb placed under the desk of the staff of a government office exploded. On December 26, a police officer was killed in a blast in Badakhshan province.

Indian embassies have also been targeted.

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan has also been under attack. In August 2013, three suicide bombers who attacked the embassy in Jalalabad were killed. Some Afghan army personnel were also killed. During that time, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Amar Sinha had promised to provide security to the families of those killed and injured.

Not only this, the Indian Embassy also bore the expenses of all the medical needs of the injured. In 2010, six Indians were killed in an attack on two guest houses in Kabul. In July 2008, a car bomb killed two Brigadier and ITBP personnel.