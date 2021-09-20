SnL Photography is All About Equitable Editing

Sheldon and Lauren Powell are the proud creators of SnL Photography Hopkins and Home Photography

PENSACOLA, Fla.-- Married couple Sheldon and Lauren Powell are the creators of “SnL Photography” based in Pensacola, Fla., devoted to championing diversity and equitable client care.

The dynamic duo officially launched their photography business in September 2020 despite naysayers that said it may not have been the right time. The Powell’s chose to pursue their photography ventures nevertheless, and have taken off ever since.

Although the market may seem oversaturated with photographers, “SnL Photography” stands out in the crowd because of the couple’s dedication to equitable editing.

“Within the first couple of months we were soaring,” Lauren said. “I think because we came into the industry supporting our fellow industry leaders and recognizing it’s not a competition. It’s finding the right photographers with the right clients. When we’re focusing on portraits and humans, one of the things we want to do is be kind when it came to equitable editing for skin color and families that are different.”

The interracial couple constantly emphasizes the importance of being mindful of families and couples with diverse backgrounds and experiences and making sure they capture them in the best light both literally and figuratively.

SnL Photography

Sheldon says his experiences as a Black photographer and the difficulties that come with diversity being upheld in the area.

“Here in Pensacola I don’t know of a lot of hugely successful Black photographers, it’s sort of rare. It’s crazy that I can go to Atlanta and Chicago and have huge Black photographers but I feel like we can set a tone that’s different. When they look at our page they don’t even have to question… they’re trying to capture everything just not one dimension.”

The couple believes in breaking the mold and truly making their clients feel comfortable when they come to them, vulnerable looking to showcase their best selves. Lauren expressed the importance of not just centering white culture but celebrating other cultures as well with seasonal and holiday photos.

In addition to their portrait photography, the couple has recently incorporated car photography. Sheldon says he has always had a passion for cars and car photography, so the couple thought that it was the right time to connect with local car lovers in the area and showcase what their clients are proud of.

SnL Photography

“I know that car photography can sometimes be heavily edited, but I’m just looking for the people that have a car that they love and are passionate about… a local person that just says ‘hey I’m proud of what I have,’” Sheldon said.

SnL Photography

SnL Photography offers a variety of packages, from couple shoots, singles, family holiday photos or however outside of the box the client is willing to get.

“One of our biggest photography sessions that people love is a street vibe session. We incorporate their favorite area of Pensacola. It’s a lot of fun and storytelling of how people live their lives,” Lauren said.

The couple is getting ready to launch new monthly packages for clients to choose from to keep the photo ideas unique and fresh. The Powell’s recently added coaching services to their website for those interested in learning about social media strategy, team building and more.

You can like SnL Photography on Facebook to stay up-to-date with their latest ventures.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.