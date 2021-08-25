Pensacola, FL

“LOVETAGS” Wants to See Pensacola Residents Healed and Whole

Sierra Lyons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oIAC_0bcg8W7h00
Alicia Williams is the founder of "LOVETAGS."Alicia Williams

PENSACOLA, Fla.-- Alicia Williams is the founder of “Light of Victory & Encouragement Touching All Generations Selflessly,” affectionately known as “LOVETAGS,” a non-profit organization that seeks to provide resources and support to healthcare workers and other caretaking personnel.

After her own experience with working in the medical field for over 20 years and as a cardiologist medical assistant for 12 years at Baptist Hospital, Williams saw a need for doctors, therapists and other caretakers to have an outlet to be taken care of as well. It was during this time that she says her purpose was rebirthed and the idea for the non-profit flourished.

“I got this vision being in the healthcare field and I saw the physicians who would come in and they’re worn out because they’re healing others and nobody’s pouring into them,” Williams said. “A lot of people see physicians as Superman and Wonderwoman but they’re human and so I focus on healing people that pour into others.”

Williams founded LOVETAGS in 2019 but officially launched this March. Williams has always had the heart to care for those that are often overlooked and as a practicing psychologist uses her skills to help those that are battling unresolved trauma. She will be accepting new patients for her private practice in December.

“Many are still suffering within because of their unhealed traumas and most of those people are considered healers themselves in their careers. Whether it be in the healthcare field, ministry, teachers and other non-profits. Eventually, that unhealed trauma can be triggered and all who are following them become ‘contaminated’ and ‘contagious.’”

The past 18 months have been particularly difficult for healthcare workers all over the globe, as they serve at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams took note of how local nurses and doctors were being affected and wanted to step in and help, even if it was just being a listening ear.

But LOVETAGS isn’t only for healthcare workers. The brunt of Williams’ work focuses on supporting and uplifting any vulnerable members of the Pensacola community. Recently, seven members of the LOVETAGS team provided grief counseling to those that were impacted by the killing of 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy.

“We envision a community that has tools that are accessible to support proper healing in the hearts and minds of all people,” Williams said.

The LOVETAGS team also offered support and resources to recent Tate High School graduate, Samantha Guerrier, whose situation made headlines after being denied the opportunity to walk at graduation.

Currently, the LOVETAGS team is doing pop-up shops in low-income areas, which Williams calls Community CPR (Collaborating to Provide Resources). The pop-up events meet residents where they are to provide food boxes, medical supplies and screenings and more. LOVETAGS has partnered with a local church to help provide food in neighborhoods and aided in distributing food stamps and disability applications.

Those interested in receiving more information about Williams’ non-profit organization and looking out for upcoming community events, can visit lovetagsonline.org and like their Facebook page.

Comments / 1

Published by

As a Pensacola native, it brings me joy to partner my love for writing with my love for the city to bring content about local businesses, events and lifestyle content! If you're looking to learn more about what's going on in this Gulf Coast city, you've come to the right place.

Pensacola, FL
110 followers

