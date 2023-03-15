From Homelessness to Harvard: The Incredible Story of Liz Murray

Liz Murray Photo by wikimedia commons

Liz Murray's story is one of resilience, determination, and the power of education to change lives. Born in the Bronx in 1980, Liz grew up in poverty and chaos. Her parents were drug addicts, and she often went hungry and lacked necessities like clean clothes and a stable home.

When Liz was 15, her mother died of AIDS, and her father moved to a homeless shelter. Liz was left to fend for herself, and she soon found herself homeless as well. She slept on park benches, in subway cars, and rooftops, all the while trying to keep up with her studies at school.

Despite these challenges, Liz refused to give up on her dreams. She enrolled in an alternative school for homeless students called Humanities Preparatory Academy, where she met a teacher who saw potential in her and encouraged her to apply for college. Liz was initially skeptical, believing that college was out of reach for someone in her circumstances. But with her teacher's help, she applied and was accepted to Harvard University with a full scholarship.

At Harvard, Liz thrived. She found that she had a natural talent for writing and storytelling, and she excelled in her classes. She also struggled with feelings of impostor syndrome and the fear of not fitting in, but she persevered and found a community of supportive friends and mentors.

After graduating with a degree in psychology, Liz became an advocate for homeless youth. She founded a nonprofit organization called the Arthur Project, which provides mentoring and support to children who are growing up in difficult circumstances. She also wrote a memoir called "Breaking Night," which chronicled her journey from homelessness to Harvard and became a bestseller. The book was later adapted into a Lifetime movie called "Homeless to Harvard."

Today, Liz is a motivational speaker who travels around the world sharing her story and inspiring others to overcome their obstacles. She has been featured on numerous television shows, including "Oprah" and "Good Morning America," and she continues to make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling.

Liz's story is a testament to the power of education and the resilience of the human spirit. Despite facing overwhelming challenges, she refused to give up on her dreams and instead used her experiences to make a positive impact in the world. Her journey from homelessness to Harvard is an inspiration to anyone who has ever faced adversity and wondered if they had what it takes to overcome it.