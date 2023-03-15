Japan's mysterious 'Dragon Eye' lake

Representative Image Photo by wikimedia commons

Nestled in the Hachimantai mountain range in northeastern Japan lies a natural wonder that has captivated locals and tourists alike for centuries. Kagami Numa, or 'Mirror Pond,' may seem like an ordinary lake at first glance, but at the right time and under the right conditions, it transforms into a mesmerizing spectacle that locals call the 'Dragon Eye.'

The phenomenon occurs when the lake's calm surface reflects the surrounding landscape, with a small island in the middle creating the impression of a giant, all-seeing eye. The effect is further enhanced by the surrounding trees and mountains, which seem to converge and form a pupil-like shape. This natural spectacle has been the subject of many legends and stories, with the most popular one attributing it to lovelorn dragons who shed their tears into the pond.

While the legend may sound far-fetched, it only adds to the charm and mystique of Kagami Numa. The lake's unique geography and orientation create the perfect conditions for the 'Dragon Eye' effect, which can only be witnessed during specific times of the year. Visitors flock to the site during the autumn months when the surrounding foliage turns into a riot of red, orange, and yellow hues, and the cooler temperatures lend an air of tranquility to the surroundings.

However, witnessing the 'Dragon Eye' is not a guaranteed occurrence, as it relies on several factors, including the weather and time of day. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip carefully and to check with locals for the best times to visit. Even without the 'Dragon Eye' phenomenon, the lake and its surrounding area offer plenty of other attractions, such as hiking trails, hot springs, and traditional Japanese inns.

In recent years, the 'Dragon Eye' lake has gained popularity among tourists and has become a symbol of the natural beauty and wonder of Japan. The lake's mysterious and ethereal qualities continue to fascinate visitors from around the world, and its legend remains firmly embedded in the local folklore.

In conclusion, Kagami Numa's 'Dragon Eye' phenomenon is a unique and awe-inspiring spectacle that epitomizes the beauty and mystique of Japan's natural wonders. It's a reminder that nature, when left undisturbed, can create some of the most captivating and mesmerizing sights on earth.