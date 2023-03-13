The Lost Miracle Rings of Ourense

Rings of Ourense Photo by flickr

In the northwest region of Galicia, Spain, lies the monastery of Santo Estevo. For centuries, this place has been a pilgrimage site for people seeking miraculous healing powers from the legendary rings of nine medieval bishops who made vows of poverty and dedicated their lives to serving others.

According to an ancient legend, the nine bishops left their rings behind after their death, which were believed to have supernatural healing powers. These rings were said to cure all kinds of diseases, from the common cold to serious illnesses. For many years, people from all over the world visited the monastery to seek healing through the power of the rings.

However, as time passed, the rings were lost without a trace, and the legend became nothing more than a myth. But in recent years, an unexpected turn of events has brought hope that the legendary rings may still exist.

María Oruña, a Spanish author, was inspired by the legend of the rings and used them as the basis for her novel, The Forest of the Four Winds. She researched the story extensively and described the location of the rings in her book.

To the surprise of many, an archaeological excavation conducted almost exactly where María had described in her story led to an astonishing discovery. A set of nine medieval rings were found buried deep underground. The rings were made of gold, silver, and precious stones, and their design was consistent with the rings that the bishops were said to have worn.

Although it has not been confirmed that these are the same rings that were believed to have healing powers, the discovery has sparked great interest and excitement among historians, archaeologists, and the general public.

The rings have been carefully analyzed and are being preserved for future generations to study and appreciate. The discovery has also put the spotlight back on the monastery of Santo Estevo, and it is hoped that the site will once again become a pilgrimage destination for those seeking the miraculous healing powers of the legendary rings.

In conclusion, the discovery of the medieval rings in the exact location described in the novel has reignited the legend of the 'miracle' rings of Ourense. Whether or not these rings are the same ones that were believed to have healing powers, the story has captured the imagination of many and reminds us of the enduring power of legends and the hope they inspire.