In 1967, the residents of Rio Rico, a small town located on the US-Mexico border, made a surprising discovery. Even though they had long assumed they were Mexican citizens, they were Americans.

The confusion arose from the fact that Rio Rico lay south of the river that forms the border between the US and Mexico. For years, residents had assumed that the town was part of Mexico. Rio Rico had gained a reputation in the 1920s for drinking, gambling, and prostitution, activities that were prohibited in the US but tolerated in Mexico.

However, before 1906, Rio Rico had been located to the north of the river, and therefore, it had been part of American territory. In 1906, the US and Mexico agreed to reroute the river to address issues related to flooding and water supply. As a result, Rio Rico was now on the south side of the river, and residents assumed that the town had become part of Mexico.

For over 60 years, Rio Rico remained in limbo, with residents living under the assumption that they were Mexican citizens. However, in 1967, the US government finally informed residents that they were, in fact, Americans. The news shocked many, and it took some time for the reality to sink in.

The discovery of Rio Rico's true identity had a profound impact on the town. Some residents embraced their newfound American identity, while others struggled to come to terms with the fact that they had been living in a different country all along. The town's economy, which had been built around serving the needs of Mexican citizens, also had to adapt to the new reality.

Today, Rio Rico is firmly established as an American town. It has a population of around 20,000 and is part of the state of Arizona. While the town's history is a unique one, it serves as a reminder of the complex and often ambiguous nature of borders and the challenges that can arise when lines are redrawn.

In conclusion, the story of Rio Rico is a fascinating one. For over 60 years, residents lived under the assumption that they were Mexican citizens, only to discover that they were Americans. The town's history serves as a reminder of the complexities of borders and the impact that they can have on the people who live near them.