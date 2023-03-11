Cahokia: America’s Forgotten Ancient Mega-City

Hidden beneath the rolling hills of present-day Illinois lies a once-mighty metropolis, the largest city in North America before the arrival of European explorers. This was Cahokia, a thriving urban center built by a Native American civilization that thrived between the 10th and 14th centuries.

Photo by Greyson

The story of Cahokia is a fascinating one, a tale of innovation, cultural exchange, and ultimately, decline. The city’s ruins still stand as a testament to the power and creativity of the indigenous peoples who built it.

The Rise of Cahokia

The origins of Cahokia are shrouded in mystery, but it is thought to have been founded around 900 CE by the Mississippian culture, a sophisticated society that spanned the present-day Midwest and Southeastern United States. The Mississippian culture was known for their distinctive mound-building, and Cahokia was no exception.

The city was built on a site that had been occupied by smaller settlements for hundreds of years. The builders of Cahokia expanded upon these earlier settlements, constructing a network of mounds and plazas that covered over 6 square miles.

The centerpiece of Cahokia was Monk’s Mound, a massive earthen structure that rises 100 feet above the surrounding landscape. This mound was the largest pre-Columbian structure in North America and was likely the home of the city’s rulers.

Cahokia was not just a collection of mounds, however. The city was a complex urban center with a sophisticated system of governance and a thriving economy. It was also a hub of cultural exchange, with people from different parts of North America converging on the city to trade, share ideas, and participate in religious ceremonies.

At its peak in the 12th century, Cahokia was home to an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 people, making it one of the largest cities in the world at the time.

Life in Cahokia

So what was life like in this ancient city? Archaeological evidence suggests that the people of Cahokia were highly skilled farmers who used advanced techniques like crop rotation and terrace farming to support their growing population.

The city was also a center of craftsmanship, with artisans producing a wide range of goods, from pottery and jewelry to copper and shell tools. Trade was a major part of the city’s economy, with traders coming from as far away as the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico to exchange goods.

Religion was an integral part of life in Cahokia, and the city was home to a number of religious sites and practices. The largest of these was the Woodhenge, a complex of posts arranged in a circle that marked the movements of the sun and moon. This was likely used for astronomical observations, as well as for religious ceremonies.

The Decline of Cahokia

Despite its impressive size and complexity, Cahokia was not immune to the forces of history. In the 13th century, the city began to decline, and by the early 14th century, it had been abandoned.

There are many theories as to why Cahokia declined. Some scholars believe that the city was simply too big and too complex to sustain itself, and that over time, its infrastructure and resources were stretched too thin.

Others point to environmental factors, such as drought and soil depletion, which may have made it increasingly difficult for the city’s farmers to support its population. Disease and warfare may have also played a role in the city’s decline.

Whatever the cause, the people of Cahokia eventually abandoned the city, and it was left to be reclaimed by nature. The site was largely forgotten until the 17th century, when European explorers began to uncover its ruins.

Legacy of Cahokia

Today, Cahokia is more than just a historical curiosity. The city’s legacy lives on in the culture and traditions of the Native American tribes that still call the region home.

In addition, Cahokia is now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, a designation that acknowledges its importance as a cultural and historical treasure.

The site is also a popular tourist attraction, drawing visitors from around the world who come to marvel at its impressive mounds and plazas and learn about the people who built them.

But perhaps the most enduring legacy of Cahokia is its impact on our understanding of North American history. The city’s existence challenges many of the stereotypes and assumptions that have long been held about the indigenous peoples of the continent.

For example, the scale and sophistication of Cahokia suggest that the people who built it were far from the “primitive” societies that early European explorers and settlers often portrayed Native Americans as being.

Moreover, the cultural exchange that took place in Cahokia challenges the idea that North America was a collection of isolated and insular societies prior to European contact. Instead, it suggests that there was a rich and complex network of interactions and relationships between different groups, with Cahokia serving as a hub for this exchange.

Conclusion

Cahokia remains a fascinating and mysterious place, one that offers a glimpse into a world that existed long before Columbus set foot on American soil. The city’s ruins stand as a testament to the creativity, ingenuity, and resilience of the people who built it.

At the same time, Cahokia challenges us to reconsider many of our assumptions about North American history and the indigenous peoples who have lived here for thousands of years. It reminds us that the story of this continent is a complex and multifaceted one, with many different cultures, traditions, and ways of life intersecting and interacting over the centuries.

As we continue to learn more about Cahokia and the Mississippian culture that built it, we are reminded of the incredible diversity and richness of human experience, and of the many ways in which the past continues to shape the present.