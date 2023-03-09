Ryugyong Hotel: The story of North Korea's 'Hotel of Doom'

The Ryugyong Hotel in North Korea is a massive, pyramid-shaped structure that towers over the capital city of Pyongyang. It is one of the largest buildings in the world, and has become an iconic symbol of the country's ambition and excess. However, for many years, it sat empty and abandoned, earning the nickname "Hotel of Doom."

Photo by Dominic

Construction on the Ryugyong Hotel began in 1987, with the aim of creating a grand symbol of North Korea's power and prosperity. The building was intended to be the world's tallest hotel, with 105 stories and over 3,000 rooms. It was to be a monument to the country's self-reliance and technological prowess, showcasing the best of North Korean architecture and engineering.

However, the construction of the hotel was plagued by setbacks and delays, including a shortage of building materials, financial difficulties, and safety concerns. By the time the building was completed in 1992, it had already become a symbol of the country's hubris and excess. Despite being one of the tallest buildings in the world, it sat empty and abandoned for years, serving as a reminder of North Korea's failed ambitions.

It wasn't until 2008 that work began again on the hotel, after the government secured investment from an Egyptian company. The aim was to finally complete the building and open it to the public, in order to showcase North Korea's modernity and prosperity. The government hoped that the Ryugyong Hotel would become a symbol of the country's resurgence on the global stage, and attract foreign investment and tourism.

However, even with renewed efforts to complete the hotel, progress was slow and the building continued to suffer from structural and safety concerns. There were reports of corners being cut and safety regulations being ignored, as the government rushed to complete the building and open it to the public.

Today, the Ryugyong Hotel stands as a stark reminder of the country's struggles and failed ambitions. Despite being one of the largest and most ambitious building projects in the world, it has failed to live up to its promise and has become a symbol of North Korea's hubris and excess.

The hotel's construction has also had a significant impact on the North Korean economy and society. The amount of money and resources that were poured into the project could have been better used to address the country's many social and economic problems, including poverty, food shortages, and healthcare.

The construction of the Ryugyong Hotel also highlights the country's focus on appearances and propaganda, rather than practicality and functionality. The government was more concerned with creating an impressive and grandiose building, rather than building something that would benefit the people of North Korea.

The Ryugyong Hotel has also become a symbol of the country's isolation and lack of connection to the outside world. Despite attempts to market the hotel to foreign tourists, it remains largely empty and abandoned, with few visitors daring to venture to the reclusive country.

The hotel's construction and subsequent abandonment also highlights the power dynamics within the country's government and elite. The decision to undertake such a massive and expensive project was likely made by the country's leaders, without regard for the impact it would have on the rest of the country.

In conclusion, the Ryugyong Hotel in North Korea is a monument to the country's failed ambitions and focus on appearances over practicality. Its construction and subsequent abandonment have had a significant impact on the country's economy and society, highlighting the power dynamics within the government and elite. Despite its grandiose ambitions, the hotel remains largely empty and serves as a reminder of North Korea's isolation and lack of connection to the outside world.