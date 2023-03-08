Erwin Rommel: The Untold Story Of Hitler’s Most Trusted General Who Tried to Kill Him

Erwin Rommel was a German general who served during World War II. Known as the "Desert Fox," he gained a reputation for his tactical genius and leadership skills, particularly during the North African campaign. However, Rommel is perhaps best known for his defiance of Adolf Hitler and his role in the failed plot to assassinate the dictator.

Photo by Christian

Born in 1891 in southern Germany, Rommel had a passion for military strategy from an early age. He joined the German army at the start of World War I and quickly distinguished himself as a brave and resourceful leader. He was wounded several times during the war but was awarded the Pour le Merite, Germany's highest military honor.

After the war, Rommel remained in the military and was promoted to major in 1932. He was assigned to the Hitler's personal security detail, and his close proximity to the dictator allowed him to observe firsthand the inner workings of the Nazi regime.

In 1939, Rommel was sent to Libya to lead the Afrika Korps, a division of the German army tasked with defeating the British forces in North Africa. He quickly gained a reputation for his bold tactics and ability to outmaneuver the enemy. His victories in North Africa made him a hero in Germany and earned him the nickname "Desert Fox."

However, Rommel's success in North Africa was not enough to prevent Germany's eventual defeat in the war. In 1943, he was recalled to Germany to help prepare for the expected Allied invasion. Despite his reservations about Hitler's leadership, Rommel remained loyal to the Nazi party and the German military.

However, in 1944, Rommel became involved in a plot to assassinate Hitler. He had become disillusioned with the dictator's leadership and saw the assassination as a way to save Germany from the disastrous course of the war. Rommel was not directly involved in the assassination attempt, but he was aware of the plot and was complicit in it.

When the plot failed, Rommel was implicated and given a choice between a public trial and execution or committing suicide. He chose the latter and died on October 14, 1944.

Rommel's legacy is one of both military genius and moral courage. He was one of the few German generals to openly criticize Hitler and was willing to risk his life to try to stop the dictator. His military tactics and leadership skills have been studied and admired by military strategists around the world, and his name remains synonymous with bravery and ingenuity.

However, Rommel's involvement in the Nazi regime and his complicity in its atrocities cannot be ignored. He was not a member of the Nazi party and was not involved in the Holocaust, but he did serve the regime and fight for its cause. His decision to join the plot to assassinate Hitler was an act of moral courage, but it was also a tacit admission of his complicity in the regime's crimes.

In recent years, Rommel's legacy has been the subject of renewed debate and discussion. Some have argued that his involvement in the plot to assassinate Hitler was a sign of his true character and that he should be remembered as a hero who stood up to tyranny. Others have pointed out that Rommel's actions, while admirable, cannot excuse his role in the Nazi regime and the harm it caused.

Regardless of one's perspective on Rommel's legacy, his story serves as a reminder of the complexity of human nature and the moral challenges of war and conflict. Rommel was a skilled general and a brave soldier, but he was also a member of a brutal and oppressive regime. His decision to join the plot to assassinate Hitler was a courageous act, but it was also a recognition of his own complicity in the regime's crimes.