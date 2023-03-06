Mystery: The Untold Story of Ancient Greek Computer Hidden in Shipwreck

Siddhartha Sapkota

In 1901, a group of sponge divers stumbled upon a remarkable discovery in the waters off the coast of the Greek island of Antikythera. Hidden inside the wreckage of an ancient Roman ship, they found a small bronze device that would turn out to be one of the most important technological finds in history: the Antikythera mechanism, an ancient Greek computer that has fascinated and mystified scholars for over a century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8eIc_0l9AOA1I00
Photo byJeremiah

The mechanism, which dates back to around 100 BC, is a complex system of gears, wheels, and dials that was used to predict astronomical positions and events. It was a remarkable feat of engineering and technology, and it demonstrated an advanced understanding of astronomy and mathematics that was far ahead of its time.

Despite its importance and significance, however, the Antikythera mechanism remained largely unknown and misunderstood for many years. It was not until the 1950s that researchers were able to fully appreciate its complexity and function, thanks to the work of a group of scientists and engineers who conducted a detailed examination and reconstruction of the device.

What they discovered was truly astonishing. The Antikythera mechanism was far more than a simple tool for predicting astronomical events; it was a sophisticated and multi-layered computer that was capable of performing a wide range of calculations and predictions.

Among its many features were a series of gears and wheels that allowed the user to predict the positions of the sun, moon, and planets in relation to the earth, as well as the dates of eclipses and other astronomical events. It also included a series of dials and indicators that displayed the phases of the moon, the timing of lunar and solar eclipses, and the dates of important festivals and events in the ancient Greek calendar.

The level of precision and accuracy that the Antikythera mechanism was capable of is truly remarkable. It was able to predict astronomical events with an accuracy that was unmatched until the invention of the modern telescope and the development of the laws of planetary motion by Johannes Kepler in the 17th century.

Despite its sophistication and complexity, however, the Antikythera mechanism remained something of a mystery. Its purpose and function were not fully understood, and its origins and creators were shrouded in mystery.

In recent years, however, advances in technology and imaging have allowed researchers to examine the mechanism in greater detail, and to shed new light on its history and significance.

One of the most significant breakthroughs came in 2006, when a team of scientists used high-resolution X-ray imaging to examine the internal workings of the mechanism. They discovered a series of inscriptions and markings that had been hidden from view for over 2,000 years, providing new insights into the device's design and function.

Through their analysis of these inscriptions, the researchers were able to determine that the Antikythera mechanism was created by a team of skilled craftsmen and engineers, who worked together to create a device that was both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

They also discovered evidence that the mechanism was not a unique or isolated invention, but rather part of a larger tradition of technological innovation and scientific inquiry in ancient Greece.

The discovery of the Antikythera mechanism has transformed our understanding of ancient Greek technology and engineering, and it has given us a new appreciation for the remarkable achievements of the ancient world. It is a reminder that the human quest for knowledge and understanding is a timeless and universal pursuit, one that transcends time and culture and continues to inspire and fascinate us today.

As we continue to explore the mysteries and wonders of the past, the Antikythera mechanism stands as a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of the human mind, and a reminder that the greatest discoveries often lie hidden beneath the surface, waiting to be uncovered and explored.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# usa news# trending# greece stories# europe stories# greek history

Comments / 0

Published by

Thank you for following me. Hope you like the content that I upload. My content will be mostly on weird historical facts or events.

N/A
2K followers

More from Siddhartha Sapkota

Ryugyong Hotel: The story of North Korea's 'Hotel of Doom'

The Ryugyong Hotel in North Korea is a massive, pyramid-shaped structure that towers over the capital city of Pyongyang. It is one of the largest buildings in the world, and has become an iconic symbol of the country's ambition and excess. However, for many years, it sat empty and abandoned, earning the nickname "Hotel of Doom."

Read full story

Somaliland: The Tragedy of Africa's Secret State

Somaliland, a self-declared independent state located in the Horn of Africa, has been plagued by conflict and tragedy for decades. Despite its efforts to establish itself as a stable and democratic nation, it remains unrecognized by the international community, and struggles to overcome the legacy of colonialism, civil war, and terrorism that have marked its history.

Read full story

Kowloon Walled City: The Untold Story Of Hong Kong's City of Darkness

Kowloon Walled City was one of the most densely populated places on earth, a sprawling complex of dilapidated buildings that housed tens of thousands of people in just a few city blocks. It was a place of extremes, a city of darkness and light, where people struggled to survive in the face of poverty, crime, and oppression.

Read full story

Pol Pot: The Man Behind the Khmer Rouge

Pol Pot was a Cambodian politician and revolutionary who led the Khmer Rouge, a communist movement that ruled Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. During his time in power, Pol Pot implemented a brutal regime that resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1.7 to 2.2 million people, or nearly a quarter of the country's population. Despite his horrific actions, Pol Pot remains an enigmatic figure, and his motivations and ideologies are not fully understood.

Read full story

War Stories: The Daily Life of Jews in Auschwitz, Poland

The Holocaust was a devastating period in world history, during which millions of Jews and other groups were systematically murdered by the Nazi regime. One of the most notorious concentration camps of the Holocaust was Auschwitz, located in Nazi-occupied Poland. The daily life of Jews in Auschwitz was one of unimaginable horror and suffering, as they were subjected to inhumane living conditions, forced labor, and ultimately, death.

Read full story
1 comments

Saddam Hussein: The Untold Story Of Butcher of Baghdad

Saddam Hussein, the former President of Iraq, is widely known as the Butcher of Baghdad due to his brutal regime that caused the deaths of countless Iraqis. Born in 1937, Hussein rose to power in the late 1970s and remained in control of Iraq until he was ousted by the United States-led coalition in 2003.

Read full story

Benito Mussolini: The Untold Story Of Man Who Destroyed Democracy

Benito Mussolini, the founder of the Italian fascist movement, is widely regarded as one of the most destructive leaders in modern history. Born in 1883, Mussolini rose to power in the 1920s and quickly established a brutal regime that destroyed democracy in Italy and led to the deaths of millions of people.

Read full story

Erwin Rommel: The Untold Story Of Hitler’s Most Trusted General Who Tried to Kill Him

Erwin Rommel was a German general who served during World War II. Known as the "Desert Fox," he gained a reputation for his tactical genius and leadership skills, particularly during the North African campaign. However, Rommel is perhaps best known for his defiance of Adolf Hitler and his role in the failed plot to assassinate the dictator.

Read full story
3 comments

Heinrich Muller: The Untold Story Of Head of the Gestapo

Heinrich Muller was the infamous head of the Gestapo, the secret police force of Nazi Germany, during World War II. His legacy has been marred by his involvement in the persecution and extermination of millions of people, particularly Jews and other marginalized groups. Despite his notoriety, however, there is still much that is not widely known about Muller, both in terms of his personal life and his professional career.

Read full story

Adolf Eichmann: The Untold Story Of Architect of the Holocaust

Adolf Eichmann is widely known as the architect of the Holocaust, responsible for the transportation and systematic extermination of millions of Jews during the Second World War. Eichmann's role in the Holocaust was not only crucial, but he was also one of the most significant figures in the Nazi regime. This article will explore the life and career of Adolf Eichmann and his role in the Holocaust.

Read full story
1 comments

Untold Story: The Lost Treasure of the Knights Templar

The Knights Templar were one of the most powerful and influential organizations in medieval Europe. They were renowned for their bravery in battle, their religious piety, and their vast wealth. But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the Knights Templar is the mystery that surrounds the whereabouts of their lost treasure.

Read full story

Unsolved Mystery: The Untold Story Of Jack the Ripper's Secret Identity

The legend of Jack the Ripper has captured the public's imagination for over a century. Between August and November 1888, at least five women were brutally murdered in the Whitechapel district of London, and the killer was never caught. The crimes were sensationalized by the press, and the image of the shadowy, knife-wielding figure stalking the streets of Victorian London has become a symbol of horror and terror.

Read full story

The Envoy: The Epic Rescue of the Last Jews of Europe in the Desperate Closing Months of World War II

In the desperate closing months of World War II, with Nazi Germany on the brink of collapse, a daring rescue mission was undertaken to save the last Jews of Europe from certain death. This is the story of "The Envoy", the epic rescue mission that saved the lives of thousands of Jews and changed the course of history.

Read full story
1 comments

Mu: The Untold Mystery Of The Lost Continent

The world is full of mysteries and enigmas, some of which have puzzled humanity for centuries. One such mystery is the long lost continent of Mu, a mythical landmass that supposedly existed in the Pacific Ocean thousands of years ago. The story of Mu has intrigued scientists, explorers, and historians for centuries, but despite countless attempts to uncover its secrets, the truth about this enigmatic land remains elusive.

Read full story

Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania

The sinking of the RMS Lusitania in 1915 was one of the most significant events of the First World War. The ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat, and over 1,100 passengers and crew lost their lives. However, the story of the Lusitania's last crossing is much more than just a tragic event. It is a tale of human bravery, sacrifice, and survival in the face of great danger.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

102 Minutes: The Untold Story of the Fight to Survive Inside the Twin Towers

The attacks of September 11, 2001, remain one of the most significant tragedies in American history. Among the many stories of heroism and resilience that emerged from that day, the untold story of the fight to survive inside the Twin Towers is one of the most remarkable.

Read full story
4 comments

The Only Plane in the Sky: The Untold Story of September 11, 2001

On the morning of September 11, 2001, the world changed forever. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes and carried out a series of coordinated attacks on the United States, killing nearly 3,000 people and forever altering the course of history.

Read full story

Menander: The Untold Story Of Greek Buddhist King Who Conquered India

The story of the Greek Buddhist King who conquered India is one that is often overlooked in history books. The king in question was named Menander, and he ruled over the Greek-Bactrian kingdom, which was located in what is now Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of India, from around 165 to 130 BCE.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nine: The Untold Story of a Band of Women Who Survived the Worst of Nazi Germany

The Holocaust is one of the darkest and most tragic periods in human history. Millions of innocent people were persecuted, tortured, and killed by the Nazi regime during World War II. However, amidst this darkness, there were stories of hope, courage, and survival. "The Nine: The True Story of a Band of Women Who Survived the Worst of Nazi Germany" is one such story.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy