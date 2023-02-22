Hermine Braunsteiner: The Untold Story Of "Stomping Mare" Of Ravensbrück

Hermine Braunsteiner was a female SS guard at both Ravensbrück and Majdanek concentration camps during World War II, where she participated in the torture and murder of countless prisoners. Her untold story sheds light on the atrocities committed at these camps, and the role of women in the Holocaust.

Photo by Jaxon

Hermine Braunsteiner was born on July 16, 1919, in Vienna, Austria. She joined the Nazi Party in 1937, and soon after became a member of the SS. In 1941, she was transferred to the Ravensbrück concentration camp, where she became known for her brutality towards prisoners. She was responsible for overseeing the work of female prisoners, as well as carrying out selections and punishing prisoners.

Braunsteiner was known for her sadistic behavior, and she would often beat and torture prisoners for no reason. She participated in the selection process, where she would choose prisoners to be sent to the gas chambers. In 1943, she was transferred to Majdanek concentration camp, where she continued to carry out the same sadistic actions against prisoners.

Braunsteiner was one of the most feared female guards at both Ravensbrück and Majdanek concentration camps. She would often use her riding crop to beat prisoners, and would sometimes use her dogs to attack them. Her cruelty towards prisoners was so extreme that even her fellow guards were sometimes shocked by her actions.

Despite her brutal reputation, Braunsteiner was well-liked by her superiors, who saw her as a loyal and effective guard. She was even promoted to the rank of SS-Oberaufseherin, one of the highest-ranking female officers in the Nazi regime.

As the war drew to a close, Braunsteiner fled to the United States, where she lived under an assumed name. However, in 1964, she was exposed by a journalist, and was subsequently arrested and extradited to Germany to stand trial for her crimes. During her trial, she claimed that she was just following orders and that she had no choice but to participate in the atrocities at Ravensbrück and Majdanek.

But the evidence against her was overwhelming, and she was found guilty on all counts. Braunsteiner was sentenced to life in prison, but was later released on parole in 1996. She died in Bochum, Germany, on April 19, 1999, at the age of 79.

The story of Hermine Braunsteiner is a reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust, and the role of women in the Nazi regime. Braunsteiner was not born evil; she was a young woman who became corrupted by power and hate. Her story serves as a warning about the dangers of blindly following authority, and the importance of standing up for what is right, even in the face of fear and intimidation.

Braunsteiner’s story is also a reminder that the Holocaust was not just a male-driven enterprise. Women played an active role in the atrocities committed at concentration camps, and their stories are often overlooked in discussions of the Holocaust. It is important that we remember the role of women like Hermine Braunsteiner in the Holocaust, so that we can fully understand the scope and scale of the atrocities committed during that time.

Furthermore, the story of Hermine Braunsteiner is a reminder that justice must be served, even in the face of overwhelming evil. Braunsteiner was held accountable for her actions, and it is up to us to ensure that those responsible for heinous acts of violence are held accountable for their crimes.

It is important to remember that individuals like Hermine Braunsteiner were not isolated cases. Many other women were involved in the torture, murder, and genocide that took place during the Holocaust. The stories of these women serve as a reminder that we must never forget the atrocities committed during this dark period in history, and that we must work to ensure that such horrors are never repeated.

We must also remember that the victims of the Holocaust were real people, with families, hopes, and dreams. The untold story of Hermine Braunsteiner, and the atrocities she committed, serves as a reminder of the importance of honoring the memory of those who lost their lives during the Holocaust, and of ensuring that their stories are not forgotten.

In the end, the story of Hermine Braunsteiner is a powerful reminder of the dangers of extremism, the importance of standing up for what is right, and the need to hold those responsible for atrocities accountable for their actions. Her story serves as a warning about the terrible consequences of unchecked hate, and the need for all of us to work towards a more just and peaceful world.