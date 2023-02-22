Friedrich von Steuben: The Openly Gay War Hero Who Whipped the Continental Army Into Shape

In the late 18th century, the American colonies were in the midst of a war for independence against Great Britain. Amid the turmoil of the Revolutionary War, a young man by the name of Baron von Steuben emerged as a hero of the American cause. What many do not know is that Baron von Steuben was also openly gay, a fact that he did not try to hide despite the social norms of the time.

Photo by Luca

Born in 1730 in Germany, Friedrich Wilhelm August Heinrich Ferdinand Steuben was the son of a Prussian army officer. As a young man, Steuben joined the Prussian army and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming an officer by the age of 17. However, his success was short-lived, as he was accused of having an affair with a young boy and was forced to leave the army in disgrace.

Steuben then traveled to France, where he met Benjamin Franklin and other American representatives. When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, Steuben offered his services to the American cause, claiming to be a military expert with years of experience in the Prussian army. He was soon appointed as a major general and assigned to the staff of General George Washington.

Despite his impressive resume, Steuben faced challenges in gaining the respect of his fellow officers. Many were suspicious of his background and some even accused him of being a spy. However, Steuben quickly proved his worth as a military strategist and drillmaster, and he was soon entrusted with the task of training the American troops.

Steuben's training methods were strict and rigorous, but they were also effective. He emphasized discipline, organization, and attention to detail, and his efforts paid off in the form of a better-trained and more cohesive American army. His contributions to the American cause were instrumental in the victory at the Battle of Monmouth in 1778 and the eventual defeat of the British at Yorktown in 1781.

Throughout his time in the American army, Steuben's sexuality was an open secret. He was known to have relationships with other men, and some of his fellow officers even made jokes about it. However, Steuben was not ashamed of who he was and did not try to hide his sexuality.

Steuben's sexuality did not seem to hinder his ability to perform his duties as a military leader. In fact, some historians believe that his homosexuality may have even contributed to his success as a drillmaster. Because he was not interested in pursuing romantic relationships with women, he was able to focus all of his energy and attention on his work.

After the war, Steuben settled in New York, where he continued to live openly as a gay man. He was granted a pension by Congress for his service in the war, and he spent the rest of his life enjoying the company of his male companions.

Today, Baron von Steuben is remembered as a hero of the American Revolution, and his contributions to the war effort are celebrated. His sexuality is also an important part of his legacy, as he was one of the few openly gay figures in American history. His story is a reminder that even in a time when homosexuality was taboo, there were individuals who were unafraid to be themselves and contribute to society in meaningful ways.

In conclusion, the story of Baron von Steuben, the Revolutionary War hero who was openly gay, is an important reminder of the diversity of American history. Despite the challenges he faced, Steuben was able to make significant contributions to the American cause and leave a lasting legacy. His story is a reminder that being true to oneself is not only possible but also necessary for personal fulfillment and success.