The Untold Story Of Queen Victoria Who Survived 7 Assassination Attempts

Queen Victoria of England is one of the most iconic and influential figures in British history. She reigned for over 63 years and oversaw the expansion of the British Empire to become the largest empire in history. But what is not often known is that Queen Victoria survived no less than seven assassination attempts during her long reign, making her one of the most targeted monarchs in history.

The first attempt on Queen Victoria's life occurred in 1840, just three years after she ascended to the throne. As she was traveling in a carriage through London, a man named Edward Oxford fired a shot at her. Fortunately, the bullet missed the queen, and Oxford was quickly subdued and arrested. He was later found to be insane and was confined to an asylum.

The second attempt on the queen's life occurred in 1842, when a man named John Francis fired a pistol at her as she was riding in an open carriage. Again, the queen was not hit, and Francis was quickly apprehended. He was found to be suffering from delusions and was also confined to an asylum.

In 1850, an unemployed Irishman named William Hamilton tried to assassinate Queen Victoria by firing a pistol at her as she was traveling in a carriage with Prince Albert. Hamilton missed the queen and was quickly overpowered and arrested. He was found guilty of high treason and sentenced to transportation for life.

In 1872, a man named Arthur O'Connor, who was believed to be a member of the Irish Republican Brotherhood, attempted to assassinate Queen Victoria as she was walking in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. He fired a pistol at the queen, but the bullet missed its mark. O'Connor was apprehended and sentenced to twenty years in prison.

The fifth attempt on Queen Victoria's life occurred in 1882 when a man named Roderick Maclean, a retired army officer, fired a pistol at her as she was traveling in a carriage. Again, the bullet missed the queen, and Maclean was apprehended and found to be insane. He was confined to an asylum for the rest of his life.

The sixth attempt on the queen's life occurred in 1887 when a man named William Larkin fired a pistol at her as she was traveling by train. Larkin missed the queen, and he was quickly apprehended and found to be suffering from mental illness.

The final attempt on Queen Victoria's life occurred in 1882, when a man named Giovanni Passannante, an Italian anarchist, attempted to assassinate her with a dagger as she was traveling in a carriage. The queen was not injured, but her coat was pierced by the blade. Passannante was apprehended and found guilty of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in Italy.

Despite these attempts on her life, Queen Victoria refused to allow them to disrupt her daily routine. She continued to travel and make public appearances, often without the heavy security that would be in place today. Her resilience in the face of danger earned her the admiration and respect of her subjects.

It is not entirely clear why Queen Victoria was the target of so many assassination attempts. Some have suggested that the attempts were motivated by political or nationalist causes, while others have suggested that they were the result of mental illness or personal grievances. Whatever the reason, the fact remains that Queen Victoria survived each attempt and continued to rule for many years, leaving an indelible mark on British history.

Queen Victoria's survival also highlights the importance of security and protection for public figures. In the 19th century, security measures were not as advanced as they are today, and it was much easier for individuals to attempt to harm the monarch. However, Queen Victoria's survival of so many attempts led to increased security measures for future monarchs, and it set a precedent for how public figures should be protected.

Queen Victoria's survival also had a significant impact on British society. Her reign saw many changes in social and political norms, including the expansion of the British Empire, the growth of the middle class, and the beginning of women's suffrage. Her survival and resilience in the face of danger inspired many of her subjects, and she became a symbol of British strength and endurance.

Moreover, her survival of multiple assassination attempts is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Queen Victoria refused to be cowed by the threat of danger and instead chose to continue living her life as normal. Her story shows that even in the face of adversity, we can still find the courage and determination to overcome it.

Despite the dangers she faced, Queen Victoria remained a beloved figure among her subjects. She was seen as a symbol of British strength and endurance, and her reign left a lasting legacy on British society. Today, she remains one of the most iconic figures in British history, and her story of survival is a reminder of the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, Queen Victoria's survival of seven assassination attempts is a remarkable feat, and her story is one of strength, resilience, and determination. Despite the danger that she faced, she refused to be intimidated and continued to carry out her duties as queen. Her story is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, we can still find the courage and determination to overcome it. Her reign had a significant impact on British society and her legacy continues to inspire people around the world.