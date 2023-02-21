"Peace Child" is a powerful and unforgettable story of one man's mission to bring peace to a group of warring tribes in the jungles of New Guinea. The story, written by Don Richardson, recounts his experiences as a Christian missionary in the early 1960s, and his efforts to bridge the gap between two fiercely competitive and hostile tribes, the Sawi and the Haenam.

Photo by Julian

The Sawi were a fearsome tribe, known for their treachery and brutality towards their enemies. They lived in a remote part of the jungle, and had a complex system of social customs and traditions, including the exchange of "peace child" hostages as a way of ending tribal conflicts. According to this custom, a member of one tribe would offer his own child to be raised by members of the enemy tribe, as a symbol of his desire for peace.

Richardson, who had been sent to the region as a Christian missionary, was initially horrified by the Sawi's practices, and struggled to make sense of the complex social dynamics at play. But he was also determined to find a way to reach out to the Sawi, and to bring them the message of Christ's love and compassion.

Over the course of several months, Richardson worked tirelessly to build relationships with the Sawi people, learning their language and immersing himself in their culture. He discovered that the Sawi had a deep respect for treachery and cunning, and that they were constantly engaged in a complex game of psychological warfare, in which deceit and manipulation were prized above all else.

In order to break through this cycle of violence and mistrust, Richardson came up with a bold plan. He would offer his own infant son as a "peace child" to the Sawi, in the hope that this gesture of trust and vulnerability would help to bridge the gap between the two tribes.

The decision to offer his own child as a hostage was a difficult one, and Richardson knew that it could have serious consequences for himself and his family. But he also believed that it was the right thing to do, and that it was the only way to show the Sawi that he was serious about his desire for peace.

The gesture had a profound impact on the Sawi, who were deeply moved by Richardson's willingness to sacrifice his own child for the sake of peace. They began to see him in a new light, and to respect the Christian message of love and compassion that he was trying to share with them.

Over time, the peace child exchange became a regular occurrence between the Sawi and the Haenam, and the cycle of violence and mistrust began to break down. Richardson continued to work with the Sawi, translating the Bible into their language and helping to build a community of believers who were committed to living out Christ's message of love and forgiveness.

The story of "Peace Child" is a powerful testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit, and to the many different ways in which people can find common ground and build bridges of understanding, even in the most difficult and challenging circumstances. It is a story of courage, compassion, and hope, and a reminder of the power of love to overcome even the most entrenched and deeply ingrained social and cultural barriers.

The story also highlights the importance of cultural sensitivity and empathy in our interactions with people from different backgrounds and cultures. Richardson was able to break through the Sawi's cycle of violence and mistrust, not by imposing his own cultural values and beliefs on them, but by respecting their traditions and customs, and finding a way to build a relationship of trust and mutual respect.

Today, as we continue to grapple with issues of diversity, inclusion, and social justice, the story of "Peace Child" offers us a powerful example of how we can work to build bridges of understanding and empathy with people from different backgrounds and cultures. It reminds us of the importance of valuing and respecting the diversity of human experience, and of seeking to find common ground and shared values, even in the face of deep-seated differences and conflicts.

The story of "Peace Child" is also a reminder of the transformative power of love and forgiveness. By offering his own child as a symbol of peace, Richardson was able to break through the Sawi's cycle of violence and mistrust, and to open up a new space for dialogue and understanding. He demonstrated that even the most deeply entrenched conflicts can be overcome through acts of selflessness and sacrifice, and that the bonds of love and compassion can be stronger than any social or cultural divide.

In today's world, where conflicts and divisions often seem insurmountable, the story of "Peace Child" offers us a powerful and inspiring message of hope. It shows us that even in the most challenging and difficult circumstances, we can find ways to build bridges of understanding and empathy, and to work towards a more peaceful and just world.

It is a story that deserves to be told and retold, as a reminder of the power of the human spirit to overcome even the most entrenched and difficult challenges, and to build a better and more compassionate world for all.