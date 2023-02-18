Operation Underworld: How the Mafia and U.S. Government Teamed Up to Win World War II

In the midst of World War II, the United States government found itself facing a unique problem: how to fight a global war while also dealing with the criminal underworld that threatened to undermine the war effort. This problem was particularly acute in New York City, where the Mafia held a great deal of power and influence. But instead of simply trying to suppress the Mafia, the U.S. government made a bold decision: it would team up with the Mob to fight the war.

Photo by Theodore

This unlikely alliance was called Operation Underworld. It was a top-secret program that began in 1942, and it involved recruiting members of the Mafia to help the U.S. government protect New York City from Nazi saboteurs and spies. The plan was simple: the government would turn a blind eye to the Mafia's illegal activities, in exchange for the Mob's cooperation in the war effort.

At first, the plan was met with skepticism and opposition from both sides. Many government officials were wary of working with criminals, and feared that the Mob would use the opportunity to gain even more power and influence. Likewise, many Mafia bosses were suspicious of the government's motives, and feared that the alliance would ultimately be to their detriment.

But as the war raged on and the threat of Nazi infiltration grew, both sides began to see the potential benefits of the partnership. The government needed the Mafia's help to keep New York City safe, and the Mob saw an opportunity to gain favor with the government and secure their own power and influence.

The cooperation between the government and the Mafia was not without its challenges, however. The two sides had to navigate a complex web of relationships and alliances, and there were many instances where the government's reliance on the Mafia backfired. But in the end, the alliance proved to be a crucial part of the war effort.

One of the most important successes of Operation Underworld was the protection of New York City's waterfront. The city's ports were vital to the war effort, as they were a major hub for shipping troops and supplies to Europe. But they were also vulnerable to attack, as Nazi saboteurs could easily slip in and cause chaos.

To prevent this from happening, the government turned to the Mafia for help. Under the direction of Lucky Luciano, the most powerful Mafia boss in the city, the Mob helped to keep a watchful eye on the ports and report any suspicious activity. They also used their influence to quell labor unrest on the docks, which had the potential to disrupt the flow of supplies.

The success of this operation was due in large part to the Mafia's unique capabilities. They had an extensive network of informants and enforcers, which allowed them to quickly respond to any threats. They also had a reputation for getting things done quickly and efficiently, which was a stark contrast to the often-bureaucratic government agencies.

But while Operation Underworld was successful in many ways, it was not without its controversies. Some government officials questioned the morality of working with criminals, and there were accusations that the Mob was using the partnership to consolidate its power and influence.

These concerns were not unfounded. As the war ended and the government's need for the Mafia's help decreased, the Mob became more aggressive in pursuing its own interests. They began to demand greater concessions from the government, and some Mafia bosses even went so far as to use violence and intimidation to get what they wanted.

The legacy of Operation Underworld is a complicated one. On the one hand, the alliance between the government and the Mafia was an innovative solution to a difficult problem, and it played a crucial role in the war effort. But on the other hand, it raises difficult questions about the ethics of working with criminals, and the potential dangers of compromising one's principles in the pursuit of a larger goal.