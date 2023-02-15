Washington Territory's Grand Lady: The Story of Matilda (Glover) Koontz Jackson

Matilda (Glover) Koontz Jackson, known as Washington Territory's Grand Lady, was a remarkable woman who played a significant role in the early history of the Pacific Northwest. Born in Missouri in 1838, Matilda was the daughter of a slave woman and a white man, who sold her and her mother into slavery when Matilda was just a child. Matilda eventually escaped from slavery and made her way to the Pacific Northwest, where she became one of the region's most prominent and respected citizens.

Matilda arrived in Washington Territory in the late 1850s and settled in the small town of Steilacoom, where she worked as a domestic servant for the local white families. Despite the many challenges she faced as a Black woman in a predominantly white society, Matilda was determined to succeed and worked hard to build a new life for herself in the Pacific Northwest.

In 1861, Matilda married a Black man named William Koontz, who was a Civil War veteran and one of the few Black men in the region to own land. Together, they had six children and built a successful farm and business in the Puyallup Valley.

Throughout her life, Matilda was a tireless advocate for civil rights and social justice, and she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of her fellow Black citizens in Washington Territory. She was a founding member of the Women's Suffrage Association of Washington Territory and played an instrumental role in the fight for women's right to vote in the state.

Matilda was also a prominent member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was one of the few places in the region where Black people could worship and socialize without fear of persecution or discrimination. She helped to build the church and was a beloved member of the congregation, known for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering faith.

In 1882, Matilda's husband William died, leaving her a widow with six children to raise on her own. But Matilda was undaunted, and she continued to run their farm and business with remarkable skill and determination. In fact, she became one of the region's most successful farmers and businesswomen, known for her hard work, intelligence, and business savvy.

Over the years, Matilda's reputation as a savvy businesswoman and community leader grew, and she became known as Washington Territory's Grand Lady. She was a frequent guest at the Governor's mansion and other prominent events, and she was widely respected and admired by people from all walks of life.

Despite her many achievements, Matilda's life was not without its challenges. She faced discrimination and prejudice throughout her life, and she was forced to fight for her rights and the rights of her fellow Black citizens at every turn.

But through it all, Matilda remained resilient and determined, a woman of remarkable strength and courage who inspired generations of people with her vision, her leadership, and her unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

Today, Matilda's legacy lives on in the many people she inspired and the many lives she touched. She is remembered as a pioneer, a trailblazer, and a leader, a woman who refused to be defined by the limitations imposed upon her by society and who worked tirelessly to make the world a better and more just place for all.

In recognition of her many achievements, Matilda has been honored in numerous ways over the years, including the establishment of the Matilda Koontz Historical Society in Puyallup, Washington, and the Matilda Koontz Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to Black students pursuing higher education.

Matilda's story is a testament to the resilience, courage, and determination of the human spirit, and a reminder that even in the face of tremendous adversity and hardship, we are capable of achieving great things and making a profound impact on the world around us. She was a woman who faced unimaginable challenges and overcame them with grace, intelligence, and unwavering commitment to her beliefs.

Matilda's story also highlights the rich and complex history of the Pacific Northwest, which has often been overlooked in the broader narratives of American history. Her life is a testament to the fact that the region has always been home to a diverse and dynamic community of people, who have contributed in significant ways to the culture, politics, and economy of the region.

Today, as we look back on Matilda's life and legacy, we can learn much from her example. She reminds us that no matter how difficult the road may be, we should never give up hope or lose sight of our dreams. She also shows us that true leadership and courage are not measured by wealth or power, but by our willingness to stand up for what is right and to fight for the things that matter most.

Matilda's life is an inspiration to us all, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. She was a remarkable woman, a true pioneer and trailblazer, and a shining example of what it means to be a citizen of the Pacific Northwest. Her story is a reminder that the history of this region is filled with untold stories of courage, resilience, and determination, and that it is up to all of us to ensure that these stories are never forgotten.