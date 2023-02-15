The Hidden Nazi: The Untold Story of America’s Deal with the Devil

Siddhartha Sapkota

It's a well-known fact that the Nazis were one of the most evil and despicable regimes in modern history. Their atrocities during World War II are well-documented, and the world has spent decades working to ensure that their ideology never rises again.

But what if there was a hidden story, an untold narrative of the Nazis that remained buried for decades? What if America had made a deal with the devil, entering into secret negotiations with the Third Reich that would shock the world?

The Hidden Nazi is a story that few know, and fewer still are willing to discuss. It's a story of betrayal, greed, and corruption, and it's a story that threatens to undermine the very foundations of modern democracy.

At the heart of this story is a man named Allen Welsh Dulles. Dulles was a prominent American lawyer and diplomat who served as the head of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during World War II. He was instrumental in the Allied effort to defeat the Nazis, but after the war, he took a very different path.

Dulles became the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the 1950s, and it was during this time that he began to engage in secret negotiations with former members of the Third Reich. These negotiations were conducted under the guise of anti-communist efforts, but in reality, they were motivated by Dulles' desire for power and influence.

One of Dulles' primary contacts was a former SS officer named Otto Skorzeny. Skorzeny had gained notoriety during the war for leading daring missions behind enemy lines, and he was one of the most wanted men in the world after the war. But Dulles saw an opportunity in Skorzeny, and he reached out to him with an offer.

In exchange for his assistance in the fight against communism, Dulles promised Skorzeny immunity from prosecution for his war crimes. Skorzeny accepted the offer, and he became a valuable asset to Dulles and the CIA.

But Skorzeny was just the beginning. Dulles also made deals with other former Nazis, including Klaus Barbie, who was known as the "Butcher of Lyon" for his role in the torture and murder of French resistance fighters. Barbie was given a new identity and a new life in South America, where he remained hidden for years.

These secret deals with former Nazis allowed Dulles to gather intelligence and carry out covert operations around the world. But they also compromised America's moral authority and made a mockery of the very principles for which the country stood.

The Hidden Nazi is a story that challenges our understanding of the post-war world. It's a story that raises uncomfortable questions about the true nature of American power and the lengths to which those in positions of authority are willing to go to maintain it.

But it's also a story of hope. It's a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there are those who stand up for what is right and who refuse to compromise their principles for the sake of expediency. It's a reminder that we must always be vigilant and hold those in power accountable for their actions.

In the end, the legacy of Allen Dulles and his deals with the devil is a complicated one. On one hand, he played an important role in the fight against communism, and his actions may have saved countless lives. On the other hand, his willingness to overlook the crimes of former Nazis and his disregard for America's moral authority undermined the very ideals that the country was founded upon.

The Hidden Nazi is a story that deserves to be told. It's a story that challenges us to think about our own values and the price we're willing to pay to defend them. It's a story that reminds us that history is never as simple as we would like it to be, and that the actions of a few can have far-reaching consequences for generations to come.

But perhaps the most important lesson to be learned from The Hidden Nazi is the importance of transparency and accountability in our government. The fact that Dulles and his colleagues were able to engage in these secret deals with former Nazis for so long is a testament to the dangers of unchecked power.

It's up to all of us to ensure that those in positions of authority are held accountable for their actions. We must demand transparency and honesty from our leaders, and we must never forget the lessons of the past. The Hidden Nazi is a warning that we ignore at our peril, and it's up to us to ensure that we never forget the lessons of history.

