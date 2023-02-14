Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II

In the midst of World War II, a group of American women were quietly changing the course of history. These women were the Code Girls, a group of intelligent, resourceful, and determined individuals who helped the United States win the war by breaking enemy codes and secret messages.

Photo by eshan

The Code Girls were an unlikely group of heroes. They came from all over the country, from different backgrounds, and with varying levels of education. But what they had in common was their love of their country and their willingness to do whatever it took to help win the war.

Their story began in the early days of the war, when the U.S. military was struggling to break the secret codes used by the Axis powers. The military knew that they needed the best and brightest minds to crack these codes, but they also knew that they couldn't recruit enough men to do the job. So, they turned to women.

The women who were recruited to work as code breakers were not told the nature of their work or the importance of the role they would play in the war effort. They were simply told that they would be working as secretaries, and that they would be working with machines.

The reality of their work was far more complex and dangerous than they ever could have imagined. The Code Girls worked long hours, often late into the night, hunched over machines and pouring over thousands of pages of code. They were responsible for decoding enemy messages, which gave the Allies a critical advantage in the war.

One of the most famous Code Girls was Genevieve Grotjan. Genevieve was a college-educated woman from rural Pennsylvania who had never heard of code breaking before she was recruited to work for the government. But she quickly proved herself to be one of the most talented code breakers of her time.

Another Code Girl, Elizebeth Friedman, had been working in code breaking for years before the war. She had a keen mind for puzzles and ciphers, and she was instrumental in breaking the codes used by the Germans during the war. Her work helped to save countless lives and shorten the length of the war.

The Code Girls faced many challenges during their time as code breakers. They often worked in secrecy and isolation, and they were not allowed to share their work with anyone outside of their small circle. They were also discriminated against because of their gender, and they had to work twice as hard to prove themselves.

But despite these challenges, the Code Girls persevered. They continued to work long hours, often in dangerous conditions, to help the United States win the war. Their contributions were critical to the success of the Allies, and they helped to change the course of history.

The legacy of the Code Girls lives on today. Their work helped to pave the way for future generations of women in STEM fields, and it demonstrated that women can be just as talented and capable as men in even the most difficult and complex fields.

The story of the Code Girls is a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and intelligence. It is a reminder that heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and that the work of a few dedicated individuals can change the course of history.

So, the next time you hear the story of the Code Girls, remember that these were not just women who worked with machines. They were trailblazers who helped to win the war and change the world. They were heroes who used their intelligence and skills to make a difference, and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.