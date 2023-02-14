Hell's Princess: The Mystery of Belle Gunness

Once upon a time, there was a woman named Belle Gunness. She was a Norwegian immigrant who lived in Indiana in the late 19th century. Belle was known to be a beautiful and charming woman, but she was also one of the most notorious female serial killers in history.

Photo by Zenox

Belle was married to a man named Mads Ditlev Anton Sorenson, who died under mysterious circumstances in 1900. Belle collected a hefty insurance payout for his death, which raised suspicion in the small town where she lived. Not long after, her children also died in a fire, and once again, Belle collected a large sum of money from insurance. However, the fire was later suspected to have been started deliberately.

Belle went on to remarry, but her second husband, Peter Gunness, also met a suspicious end when he died in a freak accident on the farm they owned together. Belle collected another hefty insurance payout and was now a wealthy widow.

It was around this time that Belle began placing personal ads in local newspapers seeking wealthy, single men to marry. She would lure the men to her farm, and they would mysteriously disappear. Over time, it became apparent that Belle was killing these men, dismembering their bodies, and burying them on her property.

The local authorities began to investigate, but Belle was always one step ahead. She would claim that the men had gone missing or had moved away. Belle also had a reputation for being a skilled forger, and she would produce letters and other documents to support her claims.

The mystery of Belle Gunness continued for several years, with many men going missing in the small town of La Porte, Indiana. However, it wasn't until 1908 that the truth was finally uncovered.

On April 28, 1908, a fire broke out at Belle's farmhouse. The authorities arrived to find the charred remains of several bodies, including those of Belle's children. Belle's body was also found, but it was missing its head. The authorities believed that Belle had faked her own death and escaped, but they were never able to find her.

Years later, in 1931, a woman named Esther Carlson was arrested in California for poisoning a man. Esther was known to be a skilled forger, and her fingerprints were found to match those of Belle Gunness. It was speculated that Belle had assumed a new identity and had continued her killing spree in other parts of the country.

To this day, the true fate of Belle Gunness remains a mystery. Did she die in the fire, or did she manage to escape and assume a new identity? And if she did escape, how many more men did she kill before she died or was eventually caught?

The story of Belle Gunness is a chilling reminder that evil can lurk in the most unexpected places. She was a beautiful and charming woman who used her charms to lure men to their deaths. Her story has captured the imagination of people for over a century, and it is likely to continue to do so for many more years to come.

In conclusion, the story of Hell's Princess, Belle Gunness, is a fascinating and horrifying tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The mystery surrounding her life and crimes continues to captivate people around the world, and her legacy as one of the most notorious female serial killers in history is likely to endure for many years to come.