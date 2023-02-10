America’s Fear of Communism: The Events that Paved The Way in Influencing America

In the late 1940s and 1950s, the fear of communism in the US reached a hysterical pitch. Known as the Red Scare, it was a frenzy of anti-communist sentiment fueled by American fears of internal communist subversion. This perceived threat drove an intense investigation into those suspected to be communist sympathizers or communists themselves. The Cold War further intensified these fears, leading to an increase in prosecutions for espionage and other forms of communist subversion. The Red Scare was particularly strong during this period, with prominent people publicly accused and often ruined by unfounded accusations of being communists or associated with them. Its impact was so great that it remained a powerful force in US politics well into the 1960s and beyond.

Photo by Hesky

In the 1940s and 1950s, fear of communist subversion was rampant in American political life. This was due to the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia that had brought an ideology based on a radically different set of values to power there. Many Americans felt threatened by this development as it seemed to challenge their cherished democratic values.

The fear increased further after World War II when the Soviet Union emerged as a powerful rival to the US on the international stage. The Red Scare of the 1950s, with its widespread paranoia about communists infiltrating capitalist institutions, further entrenched this fear in American culture and politics. Although communism no longer poses such a threat today, its legacy remains deeply embedded in US history and continues to shape American attitudes toward foreign affairs even now.

The fear of communism in the US dates back to the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 and subsequent Soviet influence, which was perceived as a direct threat to American democracy and capitalism. This 'red menace' would soon reach its peak during the 1950s, when McCarthyism swept across the nation and caused an intense communist backlash. The term 'Red Scare' is often used to describe this period; it refers to a nationwide alarm over communism which resulted from both foreign events (such as World War II) and domestic social activism. In response, Congress passed several laws designed to combat so-called 'subversive activities', such as passing loyalty oaths for government employees based on their political leanings.

This fear-mongering reached its zenith under Senator Joseph McCarthy's leadership, where he accused hundreds of people of being connected with international communism – often without any evidence. Although McCarthyism eventually faded away in the late 1950s, it left behind an enduring legacy that continues to shape US attitudes toward political leanings even today.

During this period, the US was in an intense rivalry with the Soviet Union, and their concerns were raised after reports of soviet spies, sympathizers inside America, and soviet espionage. This led to a witch hunt of leftist sympathizers, minuscule American communists, and fellow followers. The US even accused the communist party in Guatemala of conspiring against the Guatemalan government. This fear of communism meant that even American communists were viewed with suspicion as they were seen as potential threats to national security. The fear that communism posed was real for many Americans during this time and it continues to affect political discourse today.

The potential communist threats, Russian spies, and a morbid fascination with the Bolshevik Revolution all contributed to the fear of communism in the US. The fear was known as the 'Red Scare' and it was also caused by the formation of Communist International (Comintern) in 1919. Americans saw this Comintern as a direct threat to their way of life and felt that Moscow was attempting to infiltrate their minds through any means possible.