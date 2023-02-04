The Fattening Rooms of West Africa: The Surprising Rite of Passage for Young Women

In many cultures, the transition from childhood to adulthood is marked by ceremonies and rituals. In West Africa, this rite of passage was especially unique, especially for young women. The tradition of fattening rooms was a common practice among several West African tribes, including the Yoruba and the Dahomey.

Photo by PesQ

The fattening room was a designated place where young women were sent to live and eat for several months before their wedding day. The goal was to fatten up the bride-to-be, giving her a more mature, full-figured appearance that was seen as attractive and desirable in West African society. This cultural practice was rooted in the belief that a woman's beauty and desirability were directly tied to her size and shape. A full-figured woman was seen as healthy, fertile, and capable of bearing children.

The Yoruba were a large and influential ethnic group based in what is now Nigeria, while the Dahomey were a kingdom located in what is now modern-day Benin. Both tribes believed in the cultural ideal of a full-figured woman and saw the fattening room as a rite of passage for young women. In the Yoruba tradition, the fattening room was known as "Ibi," and was a central part of the wedding preparations.

The process of fattening was not just about putting on weight, but it was also about transforming the young girl into a woman. The young women would be fed a rich and calorie-dense diet, including starchy foods such as yams, plantains, and cornmeal, as well as animal products like milk and eggs. They would be pampered and waited on hand and foot, receiving massages and special treatments to help them gain weight.

In some cases, the fattening process could take several months, with the young women being confined to the fattening room until their bodies were deemed ready. The result was a dramatic transformation, with the young girls emerging from the fattening room as plump and desirable brides-to-be.

It is important to note that the tradition of fattening rooms was not universally accepted or practiced in West Africa. Some tribes and regions saw the practice as unnecessary or even unhealthy. However, for many communities, the fattening room was a crucial part of the wedding preparation and was seen as a way of honoring the bride-to-be and preparing her for marriage.

The tradition of fattening rooms reflects the cultural values and beliefs of West African communities. The cultural ideal of a full-figured woman was reflected in the art, literature, and folklore of the time, with stories and songs celebrating the beauty and desirability of plump women. These cultural ideals have evolved over time and are no longer prevalent in modern West African society.

In recent years, the tradition of fattening rooms has largely faded away, as modern cultural and social attitudes have changed. Today, the idea of confining young women to a room and forcing them to gain weight is seen as oppressive and unhealthy. The shift towards a more modern and inclusive view of beauty and body image has made the practice of fattening rooms a relic of the past.

Despite the decline of the fattening rooms, the tradition remains a fascinating and surprising example of the unique cultural practices and beliefs of ancient West Africa. The fattening rooms provide insight into the cultural values and beliefs of a bygone era, and offer a glimpse into the rich and diverse cultural heritage of West Africa.

In conclusion, the fattening rooms of West Africa were a surprising and unique rite of passage for young women. The practice reflected the cultural ideals of beauty and desirability, and was rooted in the values and beliefs of ancient West African communities. While the tradition has largely faded away, it remains a fascinating and surprising example of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of West Africa. The fattening rooms provide a window into the past and offer an opportunity to understand and appreciate the unique cultural heritage of West Africa.