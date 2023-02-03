Washington, DC

The Diary Of Lincoln's Assassin

Siddhartha Sapkota

On April 14, 1865, the fatal day of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination, intelligence reached Abbie Ford at midnight and the President was coming to Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. For many of President Lincoln's critics, this awful intelligence came too late and they were not able to prevent him from attending the play. The Diary Of Lincoln's Assassin documents the events leading up to this fateful day and offers insight into how John Wilkes Booth was able to successfully take away America's beloved state president Abraham Lincoln.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gl9If_0kbP0Bsd00
Booth Diary, title pagePhoto byWsdR

Booth was an American stage actor who became enraged with the Civil War and Lincoln's involvement in it. When Lee's surrender was announced, Booth formulated a plan to kill the president and other political leaders in Washington. On April 14th, 1865, Booth carried out his plan at Ford’s Theatre by shooting President Lincoln during a performance. This act marked the end of an era for America as it meant the end of the war and that President Lincoln would not be able to carry out his vision for post-war reconstruction. This assassination also changed history as it allowed for new policies to be implemented in order to help heal a divided country and usher in a new day for Washington D.C.

The assassination of President Lincoln on April 14, 1865, was one of the most significant events in history. Edwin Stanton, Secretary of War during the Civil War, was the first to learn of President Lincoln's death and immediately began investigating the assassination. One of the people convicted as a conspirator in Lincoln's murder was Lewis Powell who worked with Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Lincoln. Fanny Seward, daughter of Edwin Stanton, was also involved in this conspiracy and became one of the convicted conspirators. The aftermath of this event changed many people's lives including those closest to President Lincoln such as his wife and children.

Conspiracy theorists have been on a quest for many years to uncover the truth behind Lincoln's murder. The diary of Lincoln's Assassin is an extensive, long article published by the National Intelligencer on April 26th, 1865. It contains many answers that were revealed through the editors’ investigation of John Wilkes Booth and his involvement in the assassination. It was discovered that Booth had planned this event well in advance and it was not a lone decision made late one night while President Lincoln was at Ford's Theater. Instead, he had plotted with other conspirators as well as his own brother Edwin and son John Jr., who tried to help him get away after shooting President Lincoln.

John Wilkes Booth’s diary reveals the awful wickedness of a man who had rebelled against the cause of his country for a cause he believed in. The diary also shows how he viewed himself as a departed hero and martyr who was betrayed by those poisonous instigators.

The assassination of President Lincoln had a profound impact on the nation and the world. It marked the end of the Civil War and the beginning of the Reconstruction era, a time of great political and social change in the United States. In the aftermath of the assassination, Booth was hunted down and killed, and several of his accomplices were arrested and convicted of conspiracy.

President Lincoln's death was mourned by millions of people and he remains one of the most revered figures in American history. His legacy as a leader who fought for the principles of freedom and equality continues to inspire people today. The events surrounding the assassination of President Lincoln are widely studied and discussed and have been the subject of numerous books, films, and other works of art.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# usa news# trending# black history# abraham lincoln# usa history

Comments / 2

Published by

Thank you for following me. Hope you like the content that I upload. My content will be mostly on weird historical facts or events.

N/A
1K followers

More from Siddhartha Sapkota

Fayetteville, WV

Unsolved: The Mysterious Disappearance of the Sodder Children

It was Christmas Eve, 1945, and the Sodder family was gathered together in their home in Fayetteville, West Virginia. There were nine children in total, ranging in age from 5 to 17. The children were tucked into bed for the night, and their parents, George and Jennie Sodder, went to bed soon after.

Read full story
4 comments
Point Pleasant, WV

Unexplained Mysteries: The Mysterious Tale of the Mothman

In 1966, the small town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia was rocked by strange sightings of a mysterious creature known as the Mothman. This creature, described as a tall, humanoid figure with large, wings and glowing red eyes, became the subject of local legend and fear. Despite numerous sightings and encounters, the true identity of the Mothman remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of modern times.

Read full story

The Curse of Elmina: The Secrets of Ghana's Haunted Sunken City

Once upon a time, the city of Elmina was a thriving port on the West African coast, renowned for its wealth, prosperity, and beauty. But as the centuries passed, this once-great city was lost to the sea, sinking beneath the waves and disappearing without a trace. Today, all that remains of Elmina are the scattered ruins, a haunting reminder of a lost world. And yet, despite its long-forgotten state, the city is not forgotten by the people who live in its shadow. For them, the tale of Elmina is still alive, passed down through the generations as a warning of the city's dark fate.

Read full story

The Legacy of Black Women in American History

Black women have played a significant role in American history, yet their contributions are often overlooked and undervalued. From the days of slavery to the modern era, black women have been at the forefront of activism, advocacy, and social change. They have challenged the status quo, pushed boundaries, and paved the way for future generations. In this blog, we'll explore the legacy of black women in American history, their impact on society, and the ways in which their contributions have helped shape the world we live in today.

Read full story
21 comments

The Empty Quarter: Arabia’s Disappearing Plant Life

The Empty Quarter, also known as the Rub' al Khali, is the largest sand desert in the world, spanning over 250,000 square miles across the Arabian Peninsula. It is a place of breathtaking beauty and unparalleled danger, where shifting sand dunes rise to over 1,000 feet tall, and the unforgiving sun beats down mercilessly upon the parched landscape. For centuries, the Empty Quarter has been a place of mystery and awe, inspiring countless explorers, adventurers, and writers to venture into its depths in search of adventure and discovery.

Read full story

The Black Stone of Mecca: Miraculous Healing Properties

The Black Stone of Kaaba, located in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, is one of the most sacred and revered objects in the Islamic world. According to Islamic tradition, it is believed to have been placed there by the Prophet Abraham and his son Ishmael, and is said to have miraculous healing powers. But is there any truth to these claims?

Read full story
51 comments

The Ghost Ship of the Mariana Trench

The Mariana Trench is one of the most mysterious and little-explored places on the planet. At a depth of over 36,000 feet, it is the deepest part of the ocean and a place where few humans have ever ventured. Despite its extreme depths, however, the Mariana Trench is home to many strange and unexplained phenomena, including rumors of ghost ships that are said to haunt its dark waters.

Read full story

The Haunted Oasis of the Sahara: The Legend of the Cursed Water Hole

The Sahara Desert is known for its vast expanses of scorching sand dunes and unforgiving heat, but there is one legend that stands out from all the rest. The story of the haunted oasis of the Sahara has been passed down through generations, and to this day, it still captivates the imaginations of those who hear it.

Read full story
3 comments

The Mysterious Stones of the Sahara: Unsolved Mysteries in the Desert

This article discusses the strange movement of stones in the Sahara desert, and discusses theories about what might be happening. There is still much unknown about these stones, and scientists are still trying to figure out what is happening. The mysterious stones of the Sahara have been a source of intrigue and mystery for generations. These stones exist in the world's deserts, including the scorching hot and dry Mojave Desert, Death Valley, and other regions of extreme heat. They seem to come in cookie cutter patterns that defy all absolute scientific certainty. It is a mystery as to why these stones exist and why they appear in such an inexorable strength. No one knows for sure, but some believe that living help or an intervention from some outside force may be behind it.

Read full story
17 comments

Askia The Great: The Man Who Transformed Songhai Into An African Power

The Kingdom of Songhai was one of the most powerful empires in West Africa, controlling the trans-Saharan trade routes and exerting its influence over a vast area. However, the kingdom was not always a unified entity, and it was the leadership of Askia the Great that brought the empire together and made it the dominant power of the western Sudan.

Read full story
9 comments

The Unsolved Mystery: The Namib Desert's Mysterious Fairy Circles

The Namib Desert, located along the southwestern coast of Africa, is a land of breathtaking beauty and mystery. Spanning over 2,000 kilometers, the desert is home to a wide array of exotic wildlife, stunning landscapes, and some of the world's most unusual geological formations. But there is one phenomenon that has captured the imagination of scientists and tourists alike: the Namib Desert's fairy circles.

Read full story
1 comments

Lost Kingdom of Africa: The Great Zimbabwe

Once upon a time, in the heart of southern Africa, there was a kingdom like no other. The Kingdom of Zimbabwe was a place of wealth, power, and prosperity, where magnificent stone structures dotted the landscape and a bustling market economy thrived. But just as suddenly as it rose to prominence, the Kingdom of Zimbabwe disappeared into obscurity, leaving behind only whispers of its grandeur and the towering stone ruins of the Great Zimbabwe.

Read full story
2 comments

Falasha: The Last Jews of Ethiopia

The Falasha Jews of Ethiopia is a story that has been shrouded in mystery and controversy for centuries. The Falasha Jews, also known as Beta Israel, are a community of Ethiopian Jews who have lived in Ethiopia for over a thousand years. Despite their long history in Ethiopia, the Falasha Jews have been largely unknown to the rest of the world, and their existence has been the subject of much speculation and debate.

Read full story
91 comments

Thirteen Months of Sunshine: Ethiopia’s Unique Calendar

The Ethiopian Calendar is a unique and fascinating aspect of Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage. It is said to be over 7,000 years old and is based on the ancient Coptic calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is used by most of the world, the Ethiopian calendar has 13 months and is several years behind the Gregorian calendar.

Read full story

Lip Stretching: A Cultural Practice of Beauty and Status in Africa

Lip stretching is a cultural practice that has been an integral part of many African tribes for centuries. It is a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation and is still widely practiced in some African communities today. Lip stretching is a unique form of body modification that has both cultural and cosmetic significance. It is considered a symbol of beauty and status in African cultures, with each tribe having its own variation and interpretation of the practice.

Read full story
1 comments

The Mysterious Disappearance of the Sumerian Civilization

The Sumerian civilization was the world's first known empire, and it flourished in ancient Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq) from around 4500 BCE to 2000 BCE. Despite being one of the most advanced civilizations of its time, the Sumerians mysteriously disappeared from the historical record, leaving behind only ruins and artifacts to suggest that they ever existed.

Read full story
47 comments

The Language of the Gods: Cuneiform Writing

In ancient Iraq, cuneiform writing was the tool used to record the tales of gods and heroes, the transactions of merchants and kings, and the everyday lives of the people. This system of writing, using a wedge-shaped stylus to make imprints in clay tablets, was one of the earliest forms of writing in the world, and it continues to captivate and intrigue us to this day.

Read full story
2 comments

King Nebuchadnezzar's Legacy: The Hanging Gardens of Babylon

King Nebuchadnezzar II was one of the greatest rulers of the ancient city of Babylon, a thriving metropolis located in present-day Iraq. During his 43-year reign, he transformed Babylon into one of the most powerful and prosperous cities in the world, and his legacy continues to influence our understanding of the ancient world. One of his most enduring legacies is the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, a magnificent feat of engineering, horticulture, and design.

Read full story
4 comments

The Abandoned Pyramids of the Sudan

Nestled in the heart of the Sudanese desert, the pyramids of Meroe stand as a testament to a lost civilization, one that flourished more than two thousand years ago. These structures, which date back to the Kingdom of Kush, are some of the least well-known and least visited pyramids in the world, but they offer a unique and fascinating glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the ancient Sudan.

Read full story
24 comments

The Mysterious Disappearance of the Anasazi People

In the heart of the American Southwest, nestled amongst the towering red rock cliffs and plateaus of the Four Corners region, lies the remnants of a long-lost civilization. The Anasazi people were a Native American culture that thrived in the region for over a thousand years, leaving behind a rich legacy of intricate cliff dwellings, ceremonial kivas, and intricate rock art. But despite their impressive architectural feats, the Anasazi suddenly vanished from the region, leaving behind a mystery that has puzzled archaeologists and historians for centuries.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy