On April 14, 1865, the fatal day of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination, intelligence reached Abbie Ford at midnight and the President was coming to Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. For many of President Lincoln's critics, this awful intelligence came too late and they were not able to prevent him from attending the play. The Diary Of Lincoln's Assassin documents the events leading up to this fateful day and offers insight into how John Wilkes Booth was able to successfully take away America's beloved state president Abraham Lincoln.

Booth Diary, title page Photo by WsdR

Booth was an American stage actor who became enraged with the Civil War and Lincoln's involvement in it. When Lee's surrender was announced, Booth formulated a plan to kill the president and other political leaders in Washington. On April 14th, 1865, Booth carried out his plan at Ford’s Theatre by shooting President Lincoln during a performance. This act marked the end of an era for America as it meant the end of the war and that President Lincoln would not be able to carry out his vision for post-war reconstruction. This assassination also changed history as it allowed for new policies to be implemented in order to help heal a divided country and usher in a new day for Washington D.C.

The assassination of President Lincoln on April 14, 1865, was one of the most significant events in history. Edwin Stanton, Secretary of War during the Civil War, was the first to learn of President Lincoln's death and immediately began investigating the assassination. One of the people convicted as a conspirator in Lincoln's murder was Lewis Powell who worked with Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Lincoln. Fanny Seward, daughter of Edwin Stanton, was also involved in this conspiracy and became one of the convicted conspirators. The aftermath of this event changed many people's lives including those closest to President Lincoln such as his wife and children.

Conspiracy theorists have been on a quest for many years to uncover the truth behind Lincoln's murder. The diary of Lincoln's Assassin is an extensive, long article published by the National Intelligencer on April 26th, 1865. It contains many answers that were revealed through the editors’ investigation of John Wilkes Booth and his involvement in the assassination. It was discovered that Booth had planned this event well in advance and it was not a lone decision made late one night while President Lincoln was at Ford's Theater. Instead, he had plotted with other conspirators as well as his own brother Edwin and son John Jr., who tried to help him get away after shooting President Lincoln.

John Wilkes Booth’s diary reveals the awful wickedness of a man who had rebelled against the cause of his country for a cause he believed in. The diary also shows how he viewed himself as a departed hero and martyr who was betrayed by those poisonous instigators.

The assassination of President Lincoln had a profound impact on the nation and the world. It marked the end of the Civil War and the beginning of the Reconstruction era, a time of great political and social change in the United States. In the aftermath of the assassination, Booth was hunted down and killed, and several of his accomplices were arrested and convicted of conspiracy.

President Lincoln's death was mourned by millions of people and he remains one of the most revered figures in American history. His legacy as a leader who fought for the principles of freedom and equality continues to inspire people today. The events surrounding the assassination of President Lincoln are widely studied and discussed and have been the subject of numerous books, films, and other works of art.