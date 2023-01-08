King Tut: The Child Pharaoh Of Ancient Egypt

Pharaohs were the most famous ancient Egyptian rulers, ruling Lower and Upper Egypt for around 3000 years. Ancient Egyptian Pharaohs were not only the highest leaders but were considered to be gods, holding the throne by divine appointment.

Old Kingdom and Middle Kingdom pharaohs were buried in pyramids, and the new kingdoms kings were buried in secret tombs at Kings Valley. Ancient Egyptians would sculpt good wishes on their pharaoh's graves. The tombs of boy pharaohs, with vast caches of artifacts and treasure meant to escort a king to the afterlife, revealed incredible amounts of information about the life of a king in ancient Egypt, quickly making King Tut the most famous pharaoh the world has ever known.

Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut, was an Egyptian Pharaoh who ruled from 1332 to 1323 BC. He is most famous for the discovery of his burial tomb in 1922, which contained a wealth of artifacts and treasures that have provided historians with a great deal of information about the life and times of this ancient Egyptian ruler.

Tutankhamun was a member of the 18th dynasty of Pharaohs, and he ascended to the throne at the age of nine or ten. His reign was relatively short, lasting only about nine years, and it was marked by several significant events. Tutankhamun is credited with reversing the religious reforms of his predecessor, Pharaoh Akhenaten, who had introduced the worship of a single deity, the sun god Aten. Tutankhamun restored the traditional worship of multiple gods and goddesses and moved the capital back to the city of Thebes.

Tutankhamun was one of the best-known ancient Egyptian pharaohs of all time, for a number of reasons, including being the youngest pharaoh in the history of the Kingdom, having assumed the throne in 1332 B.C., at age nine or 10, and dying before reaching age twenty. Akhenaten was a popular pharaoh because he believed the sun was the one god and was the father of King Tut. King Tut became Pharaoh at age nine and allowed the people to worship any of the Gods he had.

When a king died, his son--Hatshepsut's stepson--became pharaoh, even though he was only three years old. Akhenaten reigned the Kingdom for 17 years, from 1353-1336 BC, and is famous in history as being the Pharaoh who called for worship to be performed by the God Aten, but upon his death, the nation returned to worshiping his stepmother, who was also renowned historically and thus was said to have been his governing partner. Hatshepsut, Hatshepsut did not inherit his rule as one man would: only the sons were allowed to succeed their father.

Considered to be one of the greatest Pharaohs in Egypt - male or female - Hatshepsut brought enormous wealth and artistic talent to her land. King Tut (as he is more commonly known) was the ruler of the 18th Dynasty, not actually all that popular with the many Pharaohs until his tomb was discovered by Howard Carter in 1922. The most famous pharaoh of modern times was so sudden and unexpected, that it is believed some items from the burial tomb were in fact owned by other kings who had refused them and put his name on them.

The discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb has provided historians with a great deal of information about the life and times of this ancient Egyptian ruler. It has also made Tutankhamun one of the most famous Pharaohs in history and has contributed to the enduring fascination with ancient Egypt. In addition to the artifacts found in his tomb, Tutankhamun is also known for the many inscriptions and texts that were found in his burial chamber, which provide valuable insights into the religious beliefs and daily life of the ancient Egyptians.

