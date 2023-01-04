The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States

Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.

On December 6, 1865, eight months after the Civil War ended, the United States adopted Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, outlawing the practice of slavery. Congress passed laws permitting slaves to be taken from rebellious Southerners since wartime rules allowed property seizure, and the U.S. considered slaves to be property. Eventually, in 1807), Congress passed the Slave Trade Abolition Act, abolishing this trade.

The frequent revolts by Africans who were being held as slaves, and the evidence of terrible conditions they suffered in transit and upon their return, led to growing support for calls for an end to the slave trade. Supporters of slavery pointed to the Nat Turner Rebellion as proof that Blacks were naturally inferior, savages who needed institutions like slavery to discipline them, and fears of similar insurrections led many Southern states to further tighten slave codes in an attempt to restrict enslaved people's education, movement, and assembly.

This inclusive nationalism, which was supported by both black and white abolitionists, inspired them to struggle against northern racism, just as they had struggled with Southern slavery. Black and white abolitionists of the early part of the nineteenth century engaged in a mixed-race attack on slavery. As emancipated peoples, in the first half of the nineteenth century, African Americans throughout Northern states began forming lives for themselves as free persons.

From the late eighteenth through mid-nineteenth centuries, the different states in the United States of America allowed for human slavery, mostly African American, Africans brought over from Africa in the Atlantic slave trade. By the 19th century, the institution of slavery had been largely removed from the North, but that institution remained strong in the South, as their economies relied upon the slave workforce. By the end of the American Revolution, slavery had largely lost its economic value in the North and was slowly dying off.

The Second Wave, from the late 1820s until the Civil War, saw the rise of abolitionism as a social and political movement calling for the immediate ending of slavery in the republic. The growing U.S. abolitionism movement was active from the late colonial period until the American Civil War, which culminated with the abolition of slavery in the U.S. via the Thirteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution. The Thirteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

During the American Civil War, the abolition of slavery was required for the re-entry of the Confederate states by President Abraham Lincoln. On June 19, 1865 -- the "Juneteenth" -- United States Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming the American Civil War had ended, and slavery (in the Confederate States of America) had ended. The commutation did not officially end all slavery in America--that would come with the passage of the 13th Amendment, following the end of the Civil War in 1865--but some 186,000 black soldiers were enlisted into the Union army, while some 38,000 lost their lives.

The Emancipation Proclamation did not end slavery in the U.S., as it applied only to areas of the Confederacy that were presently in rebellion (and also did not cover loyal border states remaining within the U.S. government). Lincoln's anti-slavery views were clearly established, the Central Union War was initially fought not to eradicate slavery, but of maintaining the American nation. The Union victory liberated four million enslaved Americans, and the legacy of slavery continues to impact American history, from Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Movement, which emerged in the century following Emancipation, and onward.

The 13th Amendment formally abolished slavery, but freed Blacks status remained unstable in the South, with considerable challenges ahead in the Reconstruction era. In areas controlled by the Confederacy, the states were used to abolishing slavery.

Slavery persisted in Delaware, Kentucky, and (to a very limited degree) New Jersey --and seven out of eleven slave states, Confederate states were included on the books. Antislavery sentiments were widely held in the late eighteenth century, initially having a negligible impact in the centers of slavery itself--the West Indies, South America, and the Southern United States. Although Quakers in Pennsylvania had opposed slavery since its beginnings and stressed the importance of ending sinful practices and upholding God's desired activities in society, no nationwide movement emerged in the United States until William Lloyd Garrison began his Crusade in the early 1830s.

