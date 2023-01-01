The life of an average Roman legionary was one of hard work and discipline, both on and off duty. Roman legionaries were professional soldiers who served in the Roman army and were responsible for maintaining order and defending the Roman Empire.

Photo by Tanhauser Vázquez R.

In joining the Roman military during the second century, new recruits were given a byticum and took an oath of loyalty, to be repeated every year in their service. Unlike legionnaires, auxiliaries were not Roman citizens; citizenship was a reward upon the completion of 25 years of service.

The auxiliaries were paid less than the soldiers of a Roman legion, who were expected to serve for between 25-30 years. Legionaries were expected to fight, but they also built most of the Roman military infrastructure and served as police forces for provinces. By the middle of the second century BCE, there were four Roman legions, but these were not the professional armies that we are more familiar with today: They were citizen militias raised by Roman consuls, and, in their early history, disbanded after only one campaigning year.

The Roman Army was divided into legions (of a few thousand men) and centurion corps (of 80 men). At the heart of the army were its legions, who were unmatched in training, discipline, and combat power. A Roman single legion consisted of nine of these cohorts, in addition to one double-strong cohort consisting of five centuries, each composed of 800 soldiers with maximum experience.

The best-known roles were that of legionary and centurion, the Roman legion had myriad other ranks. Roman soldiers had a variety of jobs and ranks in Rome. A Lactarius was the war camp secretary, a copyist was an assistant to the war camp secretary, a dynamo was the war musicians, a quaefer was the carrier of the legionary eagle that stood in front of every legionnaire, and a sculptor was the engineer or builder of artillery. Roman soldiers were chosen without consent from Rome and served 10-20 years, but the majority of Roman men wanted to be soldiers.

Ideally, Roman legions would have recruited soldiers that were at least five feet, eight inches tall, though apparently plenty of men with shorter stature served. Expectedly, this, along with continued expansion of the Roman military, meant that more questionable-looking recruits joined the legion, diminishing the quality of Roman legions even more. While in combat, the Roman legionary cooked his grain rations in hickory, the longest-lasting cracker. For such meals, soldiers were issued rations of ordinary food, mostly grain, that made up about 60-70% of the soldiers total ration.

On duty, a Roman legionary would spend much of his time training and drilling. This included physical exercises, such as running and throwing javelins, as well as weapons training with a variety of different weapons, including swords, spears, and shields. Legionaries were also expected to be proficient in the use of various types of armor and equipment, such as helmets, shields, and body armor.

Off duty, Roman legionaries would have some time to rest and relax, but their lives were still highly regulated. They were required to follow strict rules and regulations, and they lived in close quarters with their fellow soldiers in military camps. Legionaries were also expected to maintain their physical fitness and be ready for duty at all times.

During the Early Empire, the standard annual payment to a Roman legionary in the general army was 900 sesterces, but that number steadily increased throughout the Later centuries. A Roman papyrus recovered from about AD 192 provides evidence for payments for auxiliaries at 100 denarii, one-third the pay for a legionary. A second-century Roman papyrus suggests auxiliary infantrymen were paid about 100 denarii per year, whereas their legionary counterparts received about 300.