The design of the United States flag has a long history and has undergone several changes since it was first adopted on July 4, 1777. The flag has always had thirteen horizontal stripes of red and white, which represent the thirteen original colonies that declared independence from British rule in 1776. These stripes were meant to symbolize the unity of the colonies and their desire for freedom and independence.

Photo by g9man2

It is, of course, well known that 50 stars represent the 50 states in the U.S., while the 13 alternating red and white stripes represent the original 13 colonies, however, the colors in the flag have significant significance as well. When Congress was creating its concept for the flag, Congress combined an already established design with the red-on-white alternate stripes representing the United Colonies, and the blue field with the 13 stars (just as in Washington's staff flag).

The first act stated The Flag of the United States shall consist of thirteen alternating stripes of red on white, with thirteen white stars in a blue field, making a new constellation. The designers of the first official national flag--most probably Congressman Francis Hopkinson, the Philadelphia-based signer of the Declaration of Independence--may have had a star loop in mind as symbolizing a new constellation.

The blue field in the flag's design contains fifty white, five-pointed stars, which represent the 50 states that make up the United States.The blue field and the stars represent a new constellation in the sky, symbolizing the unity and independence of the new nation.

The first official national flag was changed on May 1, 1795, when the Continental Congress passed the Second Flag Resolution, directing the addition of new stars and stripes to the flag whenever a new state was admitted into the union. It was nearly unheard of for individuals to fly the first American flag until the Civil War broke out in 1861, when the stars and stripes were suddenly the symbols of choice in the North, according to Mark Lipson.

The American flag inspired not just a lot of debate, but artists, from Jasper Johns to Francis Scott Key, who composed the famous The Star Spangled Banner after watching the huge garrison flag from 1814 survive the bombardment by the British of Fort McHenry, which went on for more than 24 hours. The first American flag is thought to have been designed by a congressman in New Jersey named Francis Hopkins and was sewn by a woman named Betsy Ross of Philadelphia. The Continental Navy raised Colors as an American flag during the American War for Independence--probably as an expedient to convert its earlier British Red Ensign adding white stripes--and used that flag until 1777 when it formed the basis of later designs.

The 50 smaller colors represented the 50 states, while the 13 stripes represented the Thirteen Original Colonies, which revolted against the British Crown and became the first states of the United States of America. On April 4, 1818, Congress passed an act, on the proposal of Captain Samuel C. Reed, USN, that changed the flag to 20 stars, with one new star added each time new states were admitted, but the number of stripes would remain at thirteen, in homage to the original colonies. Some historians say George Washington, Army Commander-in-Chief, ordered that a flag called the Continental Colors be raised on New Year's Day following a siege of British-occupied Boston.

The flag of the United States is an important symbol of the country's history and identity. It is often displayed at public events and ceremonies, and it is used to represent the United States in international settings, such as at the Olympic Games and other international sporting events. The flag is a source of pride for many Americans, and it is an enduring symbol of the country's unity, freedom, and independence.