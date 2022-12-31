When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.

The first Jewish tribes to settle in Palestine, which is also known as the Land of Israel, were the Israelites, who are believed to have arrived in the region around 1200 BCE. The Israelites were a Semitic people who spoke Hebrew and practiced the monotheistic religion of Judaism. They are believed to have migrated to Palestine from Mesopotamia, and they established a number of small, independent kingdoms in the region.

The Israelites were later conquered by a series of foreign powers, including the Persians, the Greeks, and the Romans. During this time, many Jews were exiled from Palestine, and large numbers of Jews migrated to other parts of the world, including Europe and North Africa. Despite this, a small Jewish population remained in Palestine throughout the centuries, and the region continued to hold a special place in Jewish history and culture. In modern times, the State of Israel was established in 1948, and it is now home to a large and diverse Jewish population.

It was only after the creation of ancient Israel in 1948 that ancient Jewish people once again had a homeland. The region of ancient Israel was administered by the British Mandate of Palestine Palestine until 1948 when a Jewish state was declared on a portion of the Land of Israel. Palestine continued to be a war-torn, highly contested area up to the Second World War, when, after that, the United Nations declared Palestine to be the State of Israel, and established it as a homeland for the Jewish people.

After exile ended just under 50 years later, the land served as the core of Judaism for nearly seven centuries (although the Jewish Temple was destroyed once more, in AD 70, by the Romans). In the second century AD, the Romans crushed the rebellion of Shimon Bar Kokhba (132 AD), in which Jerusalem and Judah were restored, and the region of Judea was renamed by the Roman emperor Hadrian Palaestina, to try and minimize Jewish identification with the Land of Israel. The Romans then devastated Jewish communities, renaming Jerusalem Aelia Capitolina and Judea Palaestina to erase Jewish identification with the land of Israel (the term Palestine, as well as the Arabic term Filastin, derives from that Latin name).

Palestine was still called Palestine, however, and following the Bar-Kohba revolt in 132-136 AD, Roman Emperor Hadrian renamed the area Syria-Palestina to punish the Jewish people for their revolt (naming it after its two traditional enemies, the Syrians, and the Philistines). By the time of the Roman appearance in Palestine, it had been known long ago as Judea, a term taken from the ancient kingdom of Judah, which had been destroyed by the Babylonians.

Palestine in the ancient world was a part of a region known as Canaan, which was home to the kingdoms of Israel and Judah. Arabs calling Palestine their homeland were known as Palestinians from the beginning of the 20th century. Both Zionists and Arab nationalists in Palestine have claimed the rightful ownership of Palestine at different times since the 19th century.

This claim, however, referred to the Palestinian or Arab peoples as an existing non-Jewish community, a phrasing that has been likened to calling the multiple non-natives, or British peoples, a continental community outside Great Britain. What Jews are asking for is the right to re-establish Jewish lands as Jewish countries--Jewish in the sense that most people should be Jewish; Jewish in the sense that predominant culture should be Jewish culture. Not every Jew shall physically ever be there The Jewish people are sure to cooperate in making the new Jewish Palestine. The Jewish Land will become one of the mainstays of the League and, through its connection with all of Israel's scattered communities, will create a strong bond for the people-to-people fraternity.

After the creation of Israel, the influx of Holocaust survivors from Europe, as well as large numbers of Jewish refugees from Arab countries, doubled Israel's population in one year of independence. Israel's Jewish population continued to increase very rapidly over the years, fuelled by waves of Jewish immigration from around the world, including the large immigration wave of Soviet Jews, who arrived in Israel during the early 1990s, under the Law of Return. The Jewish population is increasingly made up of people born in contemporary Israel itself, though millions of immigrants arrived after the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

In 1947, Palestine's population of 1.85 million was about one-third Jewish and two-thirds Arab. The Jewish population in Palestine, before the first great Jewish revolt, was probably up to 2.2 million. By the late second century BC, then, the Judean province had recaptured something resembling the boundaries of the peoples inhabiting the land in the heyday, under the reigns of King David and King Solomon. There were centuries of European anti-Semitism, the Zionist movement was well felt by the Jewish people, many thousands of Jewish immigrants in Palestine, and international campaigns for diplomatic support.