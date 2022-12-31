The Expedition Of Marco Polo To China

Marco Polo, (born c. 1254, Venice, [Italy]--died 8 January 1324, Venice), Venetian merchant and adventurer, traveled from Europe to Asia in 1271-95, remaining in China for 17 of these years, and The Millions (The Million), known in English as The Journeys of Marco Polo, is a classic work of travel literature. Marco Polo (1254-1324 CE) was a Venetian merchant and explorer who traveled to China and served Mongol ruler Kublai Khan (l. 1214-1294 CE) between c. 1275 and 1292 CE.

The Venetian explorer, having been deployed by Emperor Kublai Khan to China on a mission, was able to take up many state positions in China, such as the ambassador and the governor of Yangzhou, a city in Eastern China, and to forge reciprocal diplomatic connections for the Europeans with the east.

Not the first European to explore China--father and uncle Marco Polo (1254-1324), among others, had been there before--he became known for his journeys through a popular book that he co-authored while languishing in a Genoese prison. His magnum opus charts Marco Polos' journey from Venice to China and back -- it covers 24 years and tens of thousands of miles -- as well as his stint in the service of Mongol leaders, and describes places, cultures, practices, and peoples that, for Europeans, were so novel and exotic that they seemed unimaginably exotic places.

His great work charted the journey Marco Polo made as a merchant from Venice to China and back again - spanning 24 years and tens of thousands of miles - plus his time in the employ of the leader of the Mongols, and described places, cultures, customs, and peoples that, to Europeans, were new and so exotic that they seemed beyond belief places. The Book of Wonders and The Thousand Year Journey, written c.1300, described the wealth of and great dimensions of both the Mongol empires, as well as the Chinese in the Xian Dynasty, giving the Europeans the first full view of the cities and countries of China, Persia, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia.

His travels are recorded in "The Travels of Marco Polo" (also known as Book of the Marvels of the World and Il Milione, c. 1300), a book that described to Europeans the then mysterious culture and inner workings of the Eastern world, including the wealth and great size of the Mongol Empire and China in the Yuan Dynasty Europeans China, giving their first comprehensive look into China, Persia, India, Japan, and other Asian cities and countries. Marco Polo (1245-1324), recorded their journeys in The Book of the Marvels of the World and Il Magnificents (Book of the Marvels of the World), published in the 1300s.

The brothers were not the first Europeans to visit China, but Marco Polo (1245-1324) was the first European to publish a detailed report of China, and his book would go on to be extremely important for later generations of explorers --including the 15th-century navigator named Christopher Columbus (Cristoffa Kombo). Even though there are still questions about exactly where he traveled to or what he saw firsthand, Marco Polo continues to hold a place of honor as one of the greatest global explorers of all time, and his writings offer valuable insights into the rule of the Mongols, and Asia as a whole, during the late-13th century CE.

Polo's book was a best-seller in Europe, and it helped to introduce Europeans to the culture, customs, and geography of Asia. It also played a key role in the development of trade and cultural exchange between Europe and Asia, and it influenced the way that Europeans thought about the world. Polo's travels and writings are considered to be some of the most important in the history of exploration, and they have had a lasting impact on the relationship between Europe and Asia.

