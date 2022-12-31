Boston, MA

The Boston Tea Party - History of Massachusetts

Siddhartha Sapkota

The Boston Tea Party was a political protest that took place in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 16, 1773. It was a key event in the lead-up to the American Revolution.

At the time, the British government had a monopoly on the tea trade in the colonies, and the East India Company, a British company, was the main supplier of tea to the colonies. In an effort to help the financially struggling company, the British government passed the Tea Act of 1773, which allowed the East India Company to sell its tea directly to the colonies without paying import duties, effectively cutting out the middlemen who had previously been involved in the trade.

The East India Company was a British multinational corporation that was headquartered in London, England. It was one of the world's largest and most powerful trading companies during the 18th and 19th centuries, and it played a key role in the establishment of the British Empire in India. The company was founded in 1600, and it was granted a royal charter by Queen Elizabeth I. It initially traded in spices, silk, and other luxury goods, but it later expanded its operations to include the trade of tea, cotton, opium, and other commodities.

The Boston Tea Party was the culmination of the resistance movement across British America to the Townshend Acts passed by the British Parliament. The Boston Tea Party had similar effects on the British Government, with the Boston Tea Party's message reaching London in January, and the Parliament responding with a set of acts known in colonial circles collectively as the Intolerable Acts.

Boston Tea Party hardliners in The British government, looking for reasons to crack down on Boston, found their reason this past December, with the Sons of Liberty making salty Darjeeling out of the town's harbor. In what became known as the Boston Tea Party, a group of men dressed as Native Americans dumped the contents of tea chests into the Boston Harbor, after Governor Thomas Hutchinson refused colonist's demands that the three ships leave peacefully, their cargoes offloaded.

More than seven thousand people spilled onto the streets to witness scores of colonists board three British warships and dumped into Boston Harbor 114 chests containing British tea. Although the tea carried a tax, which a band of sixty colonists refused to pay, Royal Governor Thomas Hutchinson of Massachusetts ordered the Three British ships to return to England without their cargo, but to dump the tea.

Patriot Sam Adams quickly devised a plan in which the colonists, dressed in slender clothing and dressed in Mohawk Indians, boarded the Three ships. Protesters succeeded in stopping the unloading of the tea at three other colonies, but in Boston, the embattled Royal Governor Thomas Hutchinson refused to let the tea return to the British government.

Boston Tea Party The Tea Ships The Boston Harbor. The Boston Tea Party was a protest act where a group of sixty American colonists dumped cargo in Boston Harbor to agitate against both a tea tax (which was exemplified by the no- representation tax) and the perceived monopoly of the East India Company. On December 16, 1773, more than a hundred American colonists dressed as Native Americans boarded three cargo ships into Boston Harbor and dumped 342 chests of tea (worth about $1.7 million in today's money) into the water.

The Boston Tea Party was a significant event in the lead-up to the American Revolution. It led to increased tensions between the colonies and Great Britain and is often seen as one of the sparks that ignited the revolutionary spirit in the colonies. In the aftermath of the protest, the British government responded with a series of measures known as the Coercive Acts, which were designed to punish the colonists and reassert British control over the colonies. These measures, along with other issues such as taxation without representation and the restriction of civil liberties, contributed to the growing discontent among the colonists and ultimately led to the outbreak of the American Revolution in 1775.

