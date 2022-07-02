The Jurassic Coast: A Journey Through The World's Beautiful Landscape

The Jurassic Coast kimkim

The Jurassic coast is a world-famous coastline located in southeast England, stretching for over 30km. Spanning from Durdle Door in Devon to Barnstaple in North Devon, the coast is peppered with stunning National Parks and heritage sites, including Exmoor National Park, Wareham, and Swanage National Parks, and Plymouth's Hoe Peninsula. Blessed with an unbroken coastline of cliffs, bays, and rocks, the Jurassic coast is a truly spectacular place to explore. With its dramatic scenery, diverse wildlife, and abundance of interesting historical sites, it's no wonder this coastline is quickly becoming world-renowned. If you're planning a trip to England anytime soon, make the Jurassic coast a top priority!

The journey starts at Durdle Door

The Jurassic Coast is a journey through the world's most spectacular landscape. It begins at Durdle Door, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that contains cliffs, beaches, and marshes full of prehistoric life - including dinosaurs! The coastline is an area of coastline in Dorset, England that's home to some of the world's most spectacular ancient fossils. It was once a part of the sea and has been exposed over time by erosion. The cliffs, beaches, and marshes are full of fossils - including those of dinosaurs - that date back to the Jurassic period, some 225 million years ago. The journey is an experience not to be missed and is perfect for anyone interested in history, natural beauty, and dinosaurs.

Move on to Exmoor National Park

England is home to some of the world's most spectacular landscapes, and one of the best in Exmoor National Park. This park is a journey through the world's most spectacular landscape, and it'll be worth your time to explore all that it has to offer. Be sure to visit The World's End and St Michael's Mount - two of the park's iconic attractions. With its dramatic cliffs, extensive moorland, and forests, this park has something for everyone. So, get on the road and start your journey through the world's most spectacular landscape - Exmoor National Park is waiting!

Explore Wareham and Swanage

If you're looking for an unforgettable holiday, look no further than the Jurassic Coast. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a journey through stunning prehistoric cliffs, rolling fields, and ancient forests. It's located just minutes from downtown Wareham and Swanage, making it an easy day trip for anyone. Whether you're interested in history or nature, there's something for you on the Jurassic Coast. Spend your holiday exploring this magnificent landscape!

Head towards Salcombe

There is no denying it - the Jurassic Coast is one of the world's most beautiful coastlines. With its spectacular cliffs, rolling dunes, and crashing waves, it is hard to resist the temptation to head toward Salcombe. Make sure to book your stay at one of our amazing properties near Salcombe today! As you explore the coastline by bike, car, or foot, be sure not to miss out on the world heritage site of the Jurassic Coast. Here, you can explore the coastline by bike, car, or foot - it's all available here! And if you're looking for a place to relax and take in the beauty of this coastline, be sure to check out one of our amazing properties near Salcombe today!

Finale in Plymouth

It's time to say goodbye to Plymouth! After a journey that has taken us all over the world, we finally reach our final destination - the Jurassic Coast. This beautiful coastline is full of dramatic coastlines, lush forests, and stunning seascapes. We've seen some of the best parts of this amazing country, and there's still so much left to see. Our trip has been full of surprises, and we can't wait to share them with you all soon! So until then, we'll just leave you with this: from dramatic coastline lines to lush forests, the Jurassic Coast is a must-see destination for nature lovers everywhere. Thank you for following our journey, we hope you've enjoyed it as much as we have!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the history of the Jurassic Coast?

The Jurassic Coast is a world heritage site in southwest England that includes cliffs, coastline, and dunes. The site is about 185 miles long and is made up of different rocks from the Jurassic Period.

What is the Jurassic Coast?

The Jurassic Coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southeast England. It is made up of fossil-rich cliffs, rocks, and beaches around the coast of Dorset and Somerset.

How can I visit it?

What makes it so special?

What are the different types of wildlife that can be seen on the Jurassic Coast?

The Jurassic Coast is home to a variety of different types of wildlife, including dinosaurs.

Conclusion

After reading this blog, you will have a perfect understanding of the world's most spectacular landscape - the Jurassic Coast. This journey starts at Durdle Door and takes you on a journey through some of the world's best-preserved habitats. From Exmoor National Park to Salcombe, this coastline has it all! So, if you're ever in the area, don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!