Life Under Stoicism

Stoicism was a philosophical movement that originated in ancient Greece and was popular in the Roman Empire. The philosophy was founded by the philosopher Zeno of Citium in the 3rd century BC and was later developed by philosophers such as Chrysippus and Epictetus.

One of the most influential Stoic philosophers was Epictetus, who was a slave in ancient Rome before being freed and establishing a school of philosophy in Nicopolis, Greece. Epictetus believed that the key to happiness and contentment was to live in accordance with nature and to focus on one's own thoughts and actions, rather than trying to control external circumstances. He taught that the only things that people could truly control were their own thoughts, values, and actions and that everything else was outside of their control.

Epictetus believed that living according to the principles of Stoicism could help people overcome negative emotions, such as anger, fear, and grief, and find contentment and happiness in life. He taught that people should strive to cultivate virtues such as wisdom, justice, and courage and that they should aim to live a life of integrity and excellence.

Overall, Epictetus' teachings focused on the importance of personal responsibility and self-control, and he believed that living according to the principles of Stoicism could help people live more fulfilling and meaningful life.

While the philosophies of the Stoics are quite easy for anybody to follow, Epictetus gets right down to the heart of Stoic doctrine as it originally existed. Epictetus studied the original Stoic doctrine, learned from his mentor, Musonius Rufus, and developed his own approach to Stoicism. When Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetus finally gained freedom at the end of their life, he began teaching philosophy in Rome, becoming one of the most prominent philosophers and teachers of Stoicism ever.

Around A.D. 93, when Roman Emperor Domitian banished all philosophers from Rome, Epictetus moved to Nicopolis, northwestern Greece, where he founded the School of Philosophy. Epictetus (55-135 AD) was a member of the Stoic School, founded three centuries before by Zeno of Citium, which was highly popular with members of the elite. Greek philosopher from the first to early second centuries CE, and a proponent of Stoic ethics, noted for the coherence and force of his ethical thought, and for effective methods of teaching.

Epictetus (55-135 CE) is widely considered to have articulated the most consistent and rational version of Stoicism, offering practical real-world advice for ethical life. Epictetus had particular flair in explaining how Stoic strategies could enhance one's quality of life, and in making compelling arguments as to why someone might wish to make Stoicism his main operating system. Everyone who has read Epictetus is familiar with Epictetus'stheir one'sthe intellect and the depth of his acquaintance with the ideas of early Stoicism.

What we have, therefore, is an intimate, though earnest, discussion, one in which Epictetus (pronounced EPY-TEE-tus) is anxious that his students think hard about what a philosophical life--for the Stoic--consists in, and about how to live one. The program of studies and exercises to which the students of Epictetus subscribe is, by implication, different from that taught by their predecessors, but the ultimate results, consisting of the distinctive Stoic view of themselves and of the world in general, and of an ability to live a philosophic life, are identical. While the early Greek Stoics built their philosophy around three pillars (Logic, Physics, and Ethics), Epictetus and other Roman Stoics focused their philosophy mostly on ethics.

Epictetus, the best-known disciple of Musonius Rufus, also contributed significantly to clarifying the meaning of according to nature to the Stoics. Musonius Rufus's most celebrated pupil addresses an audience already acquainted, in a at least cursory sense, with the teachings and the stoic works of his predecessors. Both attending to one's own righteous goods and taking the wider concern for the sake of others and one community are forms of oikeiosis--a core idea in the Stoic ethics, one Epictetus mentions directly in this passage--the basic manner in which a rational person really evolves and acts according to nature.

