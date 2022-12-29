Development of English Language: The Influence of Romans, Vikings, and Anglo-Saxons

Siddhartha R. Sapkota

The English language has a rich and complex history, and it has been shaped by a number of different influences over the centuries. One of the most significant influences on the development of the English language was the presence of the Romans in Britain.

The Romans first arrived in Britain in the 1st century AD and established a province called Britannia. They brought with them their own language, Latin, which had a significant impact on the language and culture of the people living in Britain. Many Latin words and phrases were adopted into the English language, particularly in the fields of law, government, and the arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSCTn_0jvciQjN00
Photo bySerinus
The next major several influence on the English language was the arrival of the Vikings in the 8th century. The Vikings, also known as Norsemen, were a group of seafaring warriors from the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. They established several kingdoms in Britain, including the Kingdom of York, and they also established the Kingdom of Dublin in Ireland. The Vikings introduced many Old Norse words and phrases into the English language, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, and warfare.

The final major influence on the English language was the arrival of the Anglo-Saxons in the 5th century. The Anglo-Saxons were a group of Germanic tribes who migrated to Britain after the Romans withdrew from the island. They established several kingdoms in Britain, and their language, Old English, became the dominant language in the region. Old English was a complex and highly inflected language, with many grammatical rules and a large number of vocabulary words. The English language as we know it today evolved from Old English and was greatly influenced by the subsequent invasions and settlements of the Vikings and Normans.

As Germanic Anglo-Saxon tribes consolidated their dominance of the UK, creating their realms, so-called Old English developed throughout England. The mixing of Angles brought out a portion of our language we recognize as Old English. The first groups of invaders who brought anything into our language were the Angles, Saxons, and Jutes.

The conquering of Celtic populations in England by speakers of the West Germanic dialects (mainly the Angles, Saxons, and Jutes) ultimately determined many of the basic features of the English language. The Angles, Saxons, and Jutes brought their vocabulary on board their warships, and innumerable words from West and North Germany were absorbed into the vocabulary of the Celtic Britons. The Danes were also descended from the Germanic languages, and thus Danes brought with them a similar number of languages to the ones from the Anglo-Saxon period.

The Germanic tribes had so much influence in this region that the English language is known as the Germanic language. The Vikings invaded from the North, began working their way into the core of British society, and brought the Germanic influence back into English. Alfred the Great agreed to a peaceful settlement with the other group, who were similar to the War-Little Men, by partitioning England into the area known as Danelaw, creating a period of relatively peaceful coexistence, with English and Anglo-Saxon cultures mixing.

While another group of war-like people shared cultural similarities with the pagan Anglo-Saxons, they brought with them another influence to the English language. The Christian invasions Although hardly military invading as others on the list, Christianity's arrival in Britain was just as influential on Anglo-Saxon speech and culture, and thus on early English literature. The Anglo-Saxons were a people that inhabited the United Kingdom between 450 and 1066; their reign saw the establishment of the united English nation, culture, and identity, setting the stage for modern Britain.

The Anglo-Saxons consisted of individuals of Germanic tribes that had immigrated to the islands from mainland Europe, their descendants, and native English groups that adopted certain aspects of Anglo-Saxon culture. William the Conqueror helped to develop our language, as it survived at least 500 years, and became a dominant language.

The Norman conquest of 1066, following King Edwards death, culminated with the Battle of Hastings, which involved a major figure for our present language, William the Conqueror. A few days after his death, Duke William of Normandy, France, invaded and conquered this region for the Normans, which brought with it hundreds of years of French influence.

By the sixth century AD, Christianity had expanded into England, and the new, church-specific words of the Latin language became inseparable parts of the English language. The 5th-century cultural change from Roman to Anglo-Saxon words, punctuated by Celtic and Latin terms that survived, produced a conceptual English.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# historical facts# trending# usa news# vikings# romans

Comments / 5

Published by

It's my hobby to write about different things that have happened around the globe. But, especially in finance, technology, and politics.

N/A
1008 followers

More from Siddhartha R. Sapkota

Printing Foods: Use of 3D In The Food Industry

You direct the 3-D Food Printer to print one for you, and before long, you are enjoying wood-fired pizza. Using the 3D food printer, you can give sweets and chocolates in the shapes of their faces to friends, make an amazing hamburger out of nothing, or even 3D-print a pizza with hearts on it for an anniversary celebration--all within minutes. Food 3D printing allows users to customize their meals for special occasions, or just for their mood.

Read full story
1 comments

Life Under Stoicism

Stoicism was a philosophical movement that originated in ancient Greece and was popular in the Roman Empire. The philosophy was founded by the philosopher Zeno of Citium in the 3rd century BC and was later developed by philosophers such as Chrysippus and Epictetus.

Read full story

The Curse of Oak Island: The Mystery Behind It All

Hunting the Oak Island money pit, a 100-foot-deep hole in the Nova Scotian island that is said to hold everything from pirates' treasury to an Ark of the Covenant. The Oak Island Money Pit, in Nova Scotia, dates from 1795.

Read full story
109 comments

The Mary Celeste - The Mystery Of The Abandoned Ship

The Mary Celeste was a merchant ship that was discovered adrift and abandoned in the Atlantic Ocean in 1872. The mystery of what happened to the crew and passengers of the Mary Celeste has puzzled historians and researchers for over a century.

Read full story
28 comments

Behind the Art: Why is Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa so famous

Over the years, theories that Lisa Gherardini was not a model for the piece developed. Speculation has abounded that the mystery woman in the picture may be any one of the dozen Italian nobility of the day; there is even a popular theory that the Mona Lisa is a feminized version of Leonardo Da Vinci himself. The piece was painted over a few years by Leonardo da Vinci, a Florentine polymath and artist who created some of the most iconic works of the Renaissance.

Read full story

The Rise of Pepsi-Cola: How Did Pepsi Become So Popular

PepsiCo has more than 50 popular brands besides Pepsi Cola, including Mountain Dew, 7up, Lays, Doritos, Sun chips, and Cheetos. Pepsi-Cola has also expanded into the lucrative sports beverage market with its Gatorade brand, along with Aquafina bottled waters, Amp energy drinks, and Starbucks coffee drinks. PepsiCo, Inc., an American food and beverage corporation, is one of the largest companies in the world, with products available in over 200 countries.

Read full story

Candytopia: The Ultimate Candy-Coated Adventure

Candytopia is a traveling interactive art exhibit that features over-the-top, immersive environments made entirely from candy and other sweets. It was created by Jackie Sorkin, a celebrity event planner and TV personality known for her work on the Food Network show "Cake Hunters." Candytopia has toured around the United States and has been described as a combination of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and a modern art museum.

Read full story

The Ancient Sleeping Method " Two Sleeps"

The "Two Sleeps" was a common habit in medieval times, where people would sleep in two separate chunks during the night instead of one long stretch. This practice has been mostly forgotten over time, but it could have some hidden benefits for your health and lifestyle. Studies have shown that two sleeps can help regulate your sleep cycle and improve your quality of rest. It can also help improve your overall well-being, as it can reduce stress, improve your alertness and concentration during the day, and help you feel more relaxed and energized. There are many ways to incorporate the two sleeps into your life, ranging from simple lifestyle changes to more elaborate ones. In this article, we will explore the benefits of the two sleepsand how you can make it part of your daily routine.

Read full story
33 comments

Chances of Zombie Apocalypse

An apocalypse is a catastrophic event that causes widespread destruction or disaster. The term is often used to refer to events or scenarios that involve the end of the world or the collapse of human civilization.

Read full story

How to Survive the Blizzards?

A blizzard is a severe winter storm that is characterized by strong winds, heavy snowfall, and low visibility. Blizzard conditions occur when the wind is blowing at a sustained speed of 35 mph (56 km/h) or more, and visibility is reduced to less than a quarter mile (0.4 km) due to falling and blowing snow.

Read full story

Climate Crisis: USA and the World

﻿It's no secret that this planet is in dire straits, and getting answers to deal with climate change may be pretty intimidating. But in the country, young people are willing to get these pieces, with some of the biggest moves run by people under 35. Like the Australian youth climate meeting, and fruit- the Indigenous youth climate system-who are both huge proponents of addressing climate change on home earth.

Read full story
1 comments

Seychelles' Bird Island

The Seychelles’ bird island is an amazing place to visit. It has a variety of birds on it and offers amazing views of the ocean. Bird Island is a small, isolated isle located on the outer rim of the Mascarene Plateau, an extraordinary uplift of mid-ocean shallow water that covers an area larger than Portugal. The plateau begins at Bird Island and continues south for 2,000km. In the other direction, north of Bird Island, the Indian Ocean is deep and wide.

Read full story

How the World’s Top Soccer Teams Are Made?

We’ll take a look at how top football teams are made and what makes them so successful. We’ll start with a look at the basics of football and then move on to discuss the different components that make up a good team. We’ll end with tips on building your football team, starting with a basic understanding of how the game is played.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy