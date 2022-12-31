The Curse of Oak Island: The Mystery Behind It All

Siddhartha R. Sapkota

Hunting the Oak Island money pit, a 100-foot-deep hole in the Nova Scotian island that is said to hold everything from pirates' treasury to an Ark of the Covenant. The Oak Island Money Pit, in Nova Scotia, dates from 1795.

Photo bycottonbro studio

The Money Pit on Oak Island is a mysterious site located on Oak Island, Nova Scotia, Canada. The pit has been the focus of several treasure-hunting expeditions, and the mystery surrounding it has attracted attention from treasure hunters, archaeologists, and history enthusiasts for over 200 years.

Over the years, numerous expeditions have been launched to try to uncover the mystery of the Money Pit, but all have been unsuccessful. The pit is located on private property and access is restricted to authorized personnel.

The Oak Island Mystery is a collection of stories about hidden treasures and unexplained objects found on or near Oak Island, Nova Scotia. The Treasures of Oak Island is dedicated to those who lost their lives searching for the elusive Money Pit Treasure and is intended as an all-inclusive resource for those fascinated by the mysteries of Oak Island. Other theories of the Oak Island Treasure speculate that the Money Pit may hold Shakespeares' manuscripts, the Holy Grail, Marie Antoinette's jewelry, or buried treasure from Freemasons.

The more fascinating items excavated from the Money Pit included several coins, some dating from the sixteenth century; some gold chains; and, in a discovery that has puzzled treasure hunters and researchers for two centuries, a stone bearing an unreadable inscription. For over 200 years, treasure hunters have been flocked to Oak Island to find pirate gold -- said to have been buried in a money pit on Nova Scotias Isle. The curse on Oak Island has no basis in reality, but its legend is nonetheless used to deter prospectors, and a treasure hunter, this may imply the Money Pit of Oak Island holds a secret that deserves protection.

One popular theory, first presented in a book called "Oak Island and its Lost Treasure," postulates the treasure came from a British explorer named William Phips. On an earlier expedition funded by English nobles, William Phips had found a Spanish shipwreck full of treasure.

After all, William Phips had his problems with King James II, who refused to allow Massachusetts to govern itself, even after Phips gifted the king a boatload of treasure. After William Phips returned to England, the Rogue Protestants convinced Phips to go back with a larger Dutch crew, and they got even more treasure to finance an invasion.

It was a three-boy theory that a hole thirteen feet long contained not pirate gold, but possibly the crown jewels, which they had seized, which was perhaps the largest lost treasure in all of France. After an unsuccessful bid to buy a parcel that contained the pit, Truro Company foremen James Pitblado and Archibald were forced out, finding a potentially richest land to be sold back to Truro Company. The theory goes that during excavation, the underground cave gave way, flooding the notorious money pit with water - and leaving large amounts of the treasure that had been buried in there in a perilous, irretrievable condition.

After recounting various tales of the treasures, as well as Tomas Pennell Learys own visits to the island, Leary tried to show that the last cache held an original Sir Francis Bacon manuscript. Many theories have been proposed to explain the origins of the Money Pit and the treasure it may contain, including theories about pirate treasure, lost artifacts from ancient civilizations, and even the Holy Grail. Despite the many theories and efforts to solve the mystery, the true nature and purpose of the Money Pit remain a mystery to this day.

