Over the years, theories that Lisa Gherardini was not a model for the piece developed. Speculation has abounded that the mystery woman in the picture may be any one of the dozen Italian nobility of the day; there is even a popular theory that the Mona Lisa is a feminized version of Leonardo Da Vinci himself. The piece was painted over a few years by Leonardo da Vinci, a Florentine polymath and artist who created some of the most iconic works of the Renaissance.

The Mona Lisa is a 16th century portrait painting by the Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci. It is considered one of the greatest works of art in the world, and it is famous for its enigmatic smile and the mystery surrounding the identity of the woman depicted in the painting.

The paintings employ many unique artistic techniques too to attract viewers; Leonardo da Vinci's skills are sometimes called The Mona Lisa Effect. Some believe the subject's eyes are moving, but the Mona Lisa effect is just a unique angle at Lisa Gherardini in Florence sitting, and how da Vinci painted Mona Lisa. This footnote compares Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci with famous Greek artist Apelles, mentioned in the text, and says that at that time, Leonardo was working on the Lisa of the Gioconda.

The glazing paintings helped give holiness to the subjects, and this is precisely what da Vinci wanted in a portrait of his wife. Da Vincis worked from several different drafts for the paintings of his friends, often revising his sketches entirely so that they would reflect the glamour of Lisa Gherardini in Florence beautifully. Napoleon Bonaparte was so drawn to this painting that he fell in love with an Italian named Teresa Guadagni, believed to be the daughter of Lisa Gherardini's family.

The hesitant, or even duplicitous, nature of that smile makes the enigmatic Mona Lisa even more mysterious, challenging viewers to try and make sense of both the emotions of her muse and Italian master Leonardo da Vinci's intentions. Five centuries after Leonardo da Vinci painted Mona Lisa (1503-19), the portrait is hanging behind bulletproof glass inside the Louvre museum, drawing thousands of jostling viewers every day. The painting stands in magnificent splendour at the Louvre Museum in Paris, with over six million visitors each year eager to discover firsthand what makes the Mona Lisa so special.

One of the main reasons is the quality of the painting itself. The Mona Lisa is considered a masterpiece of Renaissance art, and it is admired for its technical mastery, composition, and use of light and shadow. Leonardo da Vinci was a highly skilled artist and engineer, and the Mona Lisa is a testament to his talent and creativity.

Another reason for the Mona Lisa's fame is the enduring mystery surrounding the identity of the woman in the painting. The identity of the woman has never been definitively established, and this has fueled speculation and interest in the painting for centuries.

The Mona Lisa is also famous because it has become a cultural icon. The painting has been the subject of numerous books, films, and songs, and it has been widely reproduced and parodied in popular culture. The Mona Lisa has become a symbol of art and beauty, and it is one of the most widely recognized paintings in the world.

Finally, the Mona Lisa is famous because of its enduring popularity. The painting has been on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris since 1797, and it is one of the most visited works of art in the world. Millions of people from all over the world come to see the Mona Lisa every year, making it one of the most famous and well-known paintings in the world.

Today, the Mona Lisa is considered the world's most famous painting, the destination piece, but before the start of the 21st century, it was simply one of several high-value works of art. Rather, it was hundreds of circumstances--from its fortunate arrival in the Louvre museum, through 19th-century mythmaking, through the interminable reproductions of the 20th and 21st centuries--that combined with the painting's intrinsic charms to make the Mona Lisa the world's most famous painting.