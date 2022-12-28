The Rise of Pepsi-Cola: How Did Pepsi Become So Popular

PepsiCo has more than 50 popular brands besides Pepsi Cola, including Mountain Dew, 7up, Lays, Doritos, Sun chips, and Cheetos. Pepsi-Cola has also expanded into the lucrative sports beverage market with its Gatorade brand, along with Aquafina bottled waters, Amp energy drinks, and Starbucks coffee drinks. PepsiCo, Inc., an American food and beverage corporation, is one of the largest companies in the world, with products available in over 200 countries.

Pepsi-Cola is a brand of carbonated soft drink that was created in 1893 by Caleb Bradham, a pharmacist in New Bern, North Carolina. Bradham originally called the drink "Brad's Drink," and it was made with a mixture of sugar, water, caramel, lemon oil, nutmeg, and other natural ingredients. In 1898, Bradham renamed the drink "Pepsi-Cola," and he began selling it at his drugstore.

PepsiCo was formed in 1965 by the merger of PepsiCo and has since expanded from Pepsi-Cola Company into a wide variety of food and beverage brands, its biggest purchases including its acquisitions of Tropicana Products in 1998, and the Quaker Oats Company in 2001, which added the Gatorade brand to its portfolio. In 1965, PepsiCo merged with Frito-Lay, Inc., a manufacturer of snack foods like Fritos, Doritos, Lays potato chips, and Rold Gold pretzels.

Over the next twenty years, Pepsi-Cola, founded in 1941, experienced steady growth through continued good management and creative advertising. In 1905, with the opening of the first bottle franchises by PepsiCo in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Durham, they also changed the company's logo. In 1934, Pepsi began selling its 12 oz bottles at 5 cents, whereas other cola companies sold their 6 oz bottles at 5 cents. To ensure that they had a captive audience for the corporate products, in 1977, PepsiCo purchased Taco Bell, followed the following year by Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1986.

While having a certain amount of success on supermarket shelves, Pepsi had trouble competing in the restaurant market against drinks. Pepsi-Cola made a breakthrough when its chairman decided to reformulate Pepsi and market the product as 12 ounces. As PepsiCo introduced new products to stay ahead of the times, it continued to remain in the race for the #1 spot for coke.

Pepsi continued to offer healthier, more nutrient-dense options with its other products and made changes in the packaging to keep existing customers and bring new ones. Pepsi, in contrast, has focused heavily on supplementing its core beverage business with snack product offerings. Pepsi positions the Pepsi brands and products as beverages and snacks with multiple choices while providing healthier products through its numerous acquisitions.

With 22 brands in the current Pepsico portfolio, Pepsico offers snacks and beverages with lower-calorie, more nutrient-dense choices beyond their usual soft drinks offerings. More than one hundred years since the first Pepsi was bottled, PepsiCo now offers thirty-two different types of sparkling and still beverages, with Pepsi-Cola beverages sold in 170 countries worldwide. Even Aquafina, the most popular drinking water brand, is owned by PepsiCo Inc. At this point, more than one billion times per day, people across 200+ countries in the world use PepsiCo products.

Diversification is why, although Pepsi-Cola is dominant in beverage markets, Pepsi ranks number two, just behind Nestle, when it comes to revenues. Because Coca-Cola has mostly stuck to beverages, while Pepsi has had very profitable forays into snack foods, Pepsi has a slight edge concerning shared values. While other food and beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola (KO 0.76%), Kellogg, and Campbell Soup, have been struggling lately, the stock of PepsiCo (PEP 0.65%) has been bucking the trend and continues to rise.

While the headwinds of changing consumer tastes are hitting all of the traditional food and beverage companies, Pepsi seems to be doing better in adjusting to the change. Industry leaders Coca-Cola and Pepsi, which struggled to find growth when consumers bought fewer sodas, approached the challenge in different ways. According to a 2002 soft drink report published by Beverage Industry, PepsiCo has 34.5% of the U.S. carbonated drink market, and Coca-Cola has 36.2%.

By the 1970s, Pepsi-Cola was threatening to overtake its competitor, Coca-Cola, as the leading soda brand in the U.S. Pepsi also made international news in 1974, when it became the first American product produced and sold inside the USSR. Its trademarked formula was such a dud that rival soft drink Coca-Cola had to reverse course and reintroduce its classic formula, which Pepsi often takes credit for. In 1963, its new headman, PepsiCo, made marketing history, as the company changed how its products were advertised.

By the time Pepsi came on board, Pepsi was already selling over one million gallons of Coke products per year. Then PepsiCo introduced its own diet Pepsi in 1964, becoming America's first diet soft drink.

PepsiCos product portfolio includes several well-known branded products, including Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, 7up, Gatorade, Mirinda, Doritos, Lays, Cheetos, and Ruffles. With consolidated operations, popular brands at PepsiCo include Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snack products, Lipton Tea, Tropicana juice, Gatorade sports drinks, the company's Quaker Oats cereal, and Rold Gold pretzels.

Pepsi's closest competitor has also diversified its portfolio, investing in beverage companies such as Monster Beverage, Keurig Green Mountain, and wearable technology, as well as contributing R&D; to these categories. After the drinks rebranding, Bradham managed to buy the Pep Cola trademark from a New Jersey-based firm, and in 1902, incorporated Pepsi-Cola Company under North Carolina laws.

