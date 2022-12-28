Candytopia: The Ultimate Candy-Coated Adventure

Candytopia is a traveling interactive art exhibit that features over-the-top, immersive environments made entirely from candy and other sweets. It was created by Jackie Sorkin, a celebrity event planner and TV personality known for her work on the Food Network show "Cake Hunters." Candytopia has toured around the United States and has been described as a combination of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and a modern art museum.

Candy Land Photo by Breno Cardoso

Candytopia is a pop-up art installation in Dallas, and the pieces in there look good enough to eat (and even have a lot of actual candy). You are encouraged to touch the art, and Candytopia even sweetens the deal by having sample candies available to every visitor in every area. Candytopia is a lot of fun for all ages, with over a dozen unique rooms for you to explore, snap some cool photos, and grab some candy samples.

Candytopia contains incredible art made from jellybeans and other candies, which is easy to Instagram. A New is a sprawling shrine of candy bliss, exquisitely curated by Hollywood candy queen Jackie Sorkin, realized by master fabricator Zach Hartog, and brought to life by longtime retail store owner Jon Goodman. Candytopia San Francisco is the brainchild of Candy Artist & Food Network Star Jackie Sorkin, Event Designer Zac Hartog, and Retail Veteran and San Francisco Native John Goodman.

That is not to say that Candytopia San Francisco is not tons of fun, but I would argue it is likely geared toward kids rather than adults. I am going to be brutally honest with you about Candytopia San Francisco: I do not know if I was expecting too much, but I felt like it did not live up to the standards of its two prior experiences. We took tons of pictures, but because the Candytopia experience is so much more immersive when you are there yourself, I am going to only include a couple of them in this post.

I am not big on being in photos, but Candytopia was just too much to pass up, and I knew I would be sorry not to get some funny pictures. If you are into the GRAM--and looking for a great spot to take pictures for Instagram, Candytopia Dallas is the place. For everyone who has ever had dreams of scoring the golden ticket, or munching their way through Candyland, Candytopia takes guests into a candy-filled, imagining wonderland through an immersive experience.

Each room is a candy-coated, Instagrammable sugary treat experience, as well as a candy-coated photo opportunity for kids (and adults) of all ages. The inspiration for Candytopia came from - surprise, surprise - Willy Wonka, and different rooms feature different experiences. There is an Eden-like interactive space with huge flowers that emit unique candy-themed scents, a tiger and a Komodo dragon made completely out of jelly beans, and a cacophony of sounds that comes from four audio installations.

As you walk around the various rooms at Candytopia, you will have opportunities to grab a few free treats, which becomes more than you can contain when multiplying by 3 kids across 7 rooms. As you enter the Magical Hallway, a la Candytopia, which looks just like the lobby from Willy Wonka, you will be told the rules (touch everything, lick nothing) and download the Candytopia App. Candytopia, the Immersive Experience Think of Candytopia like a mini-theme park, a place you go to escape from the world, says Sorkin.

A one-of-a-kind show to satisfy a sugar craving has arrived in the Valley, as Candytopia is slated to open its doors in Scottsdale Friday. Come Friday, folks can experience candy in creative ways, too, in Scottsdale Quarter, where candy-coated sculptures and famous paintings are recreated as candy. The Quarter has various types of candy on display, as well as plenty of Candytopia-branded memorabilia, ranging from T-shirts to lip balms to water fights to candy barsaand even some final candy sculptures are on display.

Jackie Sorkin was obsessed with candy art when she was a kid; they told me I couldn't have any, so then I made my life from candy—which is a little insane.