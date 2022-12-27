How to Survive the Blizzards?

Siddhartha R. Sapkota

A blizzard is a severe winter storm that is characterized by strong winds, heavy snowfall, and low visibility. Blizzard conditions occur when the wind is blowing at a sustained speed of 35 mph (56 km/h) or more, and visibility is reduced to less than a quarter mile (0.4 km) due to falling and blowing snow.

Blizzards can be very dangerous because they can cause power outages, road closures, and disrupted transportation, making it difficult for people to get to safety or access medical care.

Heavy BlizzardPhoto byGreg Betanov

Cold temperatures, wind, and wet conditions can also increase the risk of hypothermia and frostbite. If you are caught in a blizzard, it is important to take steps to protect yourself from the cold and stay safe until the storm passes or help arrives.

Where do blizzards happen?

Blizzards can occur in any region that experiences winter weather, but they are most common in areas that receive a lot of snowfall, such as the northeastern and Great Lakes regions of the United States, parts of Canada, and some areas of Europe.

Blizzards are also more likely to occur in areas with flat terrain, as the wind can pick up snow that has already fallen and create whiteout conditions. In mountainous areas, blizzards can be caused by strong winds blowing over the top of a mountain, picking up snow and creating a whiteout on the other side.

Blizzards can also occur along the coast, where strong winds and low-pressure systems can bring heavy snowfall and strong winds. It's important to be prepared for the possibility of a blizzard no matter where you live, as it can occur unexpectedly and can be very dangerous.

You're caught in a Blizzard. Do you have any idea about what to do close to get by?

If you are caught in a blizzard, it is important to take steps to protect yourself from the cold and stay safe until the storm passes or help arrives. Here are some steps you can take to survive a blizzard:

  1. Seek shelter as soon as possible. Find a building, cave, or other structure that can provide some protection from the wind and snow. If you cannot find any shelter, try to create a windbreak by using your backpack or other belongings to block the wind.
  2. Stay dry. Remove any wet clothing and try to keep yourself and your clothes as dry as possible. Wet clothing can increase heat loss, making it more difficult to stay warm.
  3. Stay warm. Wear layers of clothing to insulate your body and keep in the heat. Wear a hat, gloves, and a scarf to cover exposed skin. If you do not have any warm clothing, try to use whatever materials you have on your hands, such as newspapers or blankets, to create insulation.
  4. Conserve energy. Avoid unnecessary movement and try to stay as inactive as possible to conserve body heat.
  5. Stay hydrated. Drink water or other non-alcoholic fluids to stay hydrated. Avoid alcohol, as it can increase heat loss and dehydration.
  6. Stay informed. Listen to the radio or other sources of information for updates on the storm and any rescue efforts.

If you are unable to find shelter and must stay outside during the storm, try to find a spot that is protected from the wind, such as behind a tree or a large rock. Cover yourself with blankets or other materials to stay warm, and try to stay as dry as possible. Remember to keep moving your fingers and toes to increase circulation and prevent frostbite.

