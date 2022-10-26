Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behavior

Photo credit: MCSO

Less than a month ago, a family of four lost their life at the hands of a convicted criminal. 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were abducted at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a former employee of the family's newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California.

Merced, California- 48-year-old Jesus Salgado was charged with the kidnapping and murder of all four victims and booked into the Merced County Jail. He pleaded not guilty in court. A status hearing is expected to be held some time in December.

Another suspect, Salgado's brother who has been identified as Alberto Salgado has been charged with being an accessory, destroying evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

The motive for the crimes is believed to be related to a money dispute. Authorities released surveillance video that shows the suspect escorting two of the victims to his truck. Both victims can be seen with their hands zip-tied behind their backs. Salgado puts them in the back of the truck, and the truck goes out of view on video.

About six minutes later, the video shows the truck again. Salgado goes back to the family's business and abducts the other two victims.

Authorities believe that all four victims were murdered within an hour of being abducted. Three days after the kidnapping, the victim's bodies were found in an orchard by a farmer. Devastated communities all over the country have held candlelight vigils for the Dheri family.