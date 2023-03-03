Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh marks the occasion of Black History Month

Black History Month also known as African American History Month, is an event which grew out of “Black History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson. This is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

On February 26th 2023, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Aurora-Naperville was honored to have Shri Clayton ji Mohammad (Aurora City’s Chief Communications & Equity Officer) who delivered an enthralling presentation about ‘The Impact of Black Inventions & Ingenuity on Aurora, America and Across the Globe.’ Clayton Mohammad who was born and raised here in the city of aurora to a single mother, at the housing project; has a very similar and inspirational life story to that of Aurora City Mayor Richard C. Irvin, who too was raised by a single mother and in another set up a low income housing. Both of them didn’t let their challenging start to their life’s hold them back and ensured they became role models to the community based on the inspiration that they drew from other inspirational black community leaders like Mrs. Marie Wilkinson (Matriarch of Aurora), Mr. Henry Cowherd and Dr. Charles Ponquinette.

Shri Clayton ji Mohammad speaks about ‘The Impact of Black Inventions & Ingenuity on Aurora, America and Across the Globe.’ Photo by Shreyas Suresh

Shri Clayton ji Mohammad began his presentation by stating “I see so much connection between African culture and traditional, indigenous Latino culture, indigenous Native American culture and Indian culture, from the dances to our foods to the colors, to the way that we have faith and want to serve. So much connection, the wonders of it, and that's the beauty of it all.”

In this interactive session Shri Clayton ji Mohammad explained as to why the month of February is celebrated as Black History Month. Answering to a question from a elementary school kid, Shri Clayton ji Mohammad explained that Carter G. Woodson found the Black History Week in 1926, which 50 years later, in 1976 became the Black History Month and Carter G. Woodson wanted to honor the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln who had a direct connection to the abolishing of slavery and the birthday of George Washington Carver, both birthdays occurring in February.

"Yes, our skin tones may be similar, maybe not. But there's always some connection between each and every one of us." Photo by Shreyas Suresh

Shri Clayton ji Mohammad mentioned that we all would have heard and got inspired by the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman, but there are many more Black innovators who’s inventions impact us 365 days, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He went on to talk about these inspiring Black innovators and scientists like Lewis Latimer, Osborne Dorsey, Frederick McKinley Jones, Lloyd Ray, Lyda Newman and many more.

The full speech of Shri Clayton ji Mohammad can be watched here, where he explains the impact of Black Inventors and the History Lesson we can get every morning when we wake up, we turn off the cell phone alarm, click on the light, reach for a doorknob, turn on the air conditioner, sweep the floor or mop the floor, open the refrigerator, take a snack, brush our hair, put on shoes or just sit down on a chair: https://youtube.com/live/GYOBd4CbliA?feature=share

Shri Clayton ji Mohammad also expressed concern that it’s become an unfortunate stereotype with black students, who have the wrong notion that they are not smart enough, not bright enough. And they he believes that if they were then to sit back and look at history, they will find many such inspirational stories of Black Inventors, in the midst of so many struggles, accomplished so much and certainly that can motivate today’s Black students.

Shri Clayton ji Mohammad concluded his inspiring speech by quoting EDGAR ALBERT GUEST:

Somebody said that it couldn’t be done

But he with a chuckle replied

That “maybe it couldn’t,” but he would be one

Who wouldn’t say so till he’d tried.

So he buckled right in with the trace of a grin

On his face. If he worried he hid it.

He started to sing as he tackled the thing

That couldn’t be done, and he did it!

Somebody scoffed: “Oh, you’ll never do that;

At least no one ever has done it;”

But he took off his coat and he took off his hat

And the first thing we knew he’d begun it.

With a lift of his chin and a bit of a grin,

Without any doubting or quiddit,

He started to sing as he tackled the thing

That couldn’t be done, and he did it.

There are thousands to tell you it cannot be done,

There are thousands to prophesy failure,

There are thousands to point out to you one by one,

The dangers that wait to assail you.

But just buckle in with a bit of a grin,

Just take off your coat and go to it;

Just start in to sing as you tackle the thing

That “cannot be done,” and you’ll do it.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh celebrates Black History Month Photo by Shreyas Suresh

About HSS: Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS or HSS USA) is a volunteer based, nonprofit, social, educational, and cultural organization that aims to coordinate the Hindu American community to practice, preserve, and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma.