Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership Award

"Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter."

~ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Youth of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA, (HSS) certainly did draw inspiration from this quote of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and were the Drum Majors for selfless service and giving back to the community of Aurora & Naperville with their time, talent and hearts.

For this reason, on January 16th, 2023 as part of the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration, the energetic Youth of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA, (HSS) received the ‘2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership Award’ from Aurora (IL) Mayor Richard Irvin. This award was given to youth groups and youth leaders for their Community Service. HSS Youth received this award for their selfless and successful efforts to conduct food drives, highway cleanup, cultural education and, honoring of school teachers & first responders, and other service activities in 2022.

Here is some of the coverage of the work that the Youth of HSS Vivekananda Shakha did in 2022:

Youth of HSS Aurora helped in collecting and donating thousands of pounds of foods to Aurora food pantries as part of annual Sewa Diwali food drive in Nov 2022

https://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/aurora-beacon-news/ct-abn-aurora-food-st-1116-20221115-lufjtm2rbzhotnvlegep25pbgy-story.html

Youth of HSS Aurora help cleaning highways in Aurora & surroundings four times every year as part of ‘Dupage county’s Adopt a Highway’ program

https://www.dailyherald.com/submitted/20220509/hindu-swayamsevak-sangh-celebrates-earth-day-with-adopt-a-highway

Youth of HSS Aurora educated Aurora communities about Hindu civilization through a traveling poster exhibition in the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

https://www.nctv17.com/news/hindu-civilization-exhibition-held-at-fox-valley-mall/

Youth of HSS Aurora appreciated first responders and their school teachers in their annual events https://fb.watch/hT8ISFs-Bh/?mibextid=cr9u03 & https://www.dailyherald.com/amp-article/20220504/submitted/220509704/

The Youth of HSS that received the award observed that the award was certainly encouraging and that it was an acknowledgment of them contributing positively to the community, just like MLK said, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now,” and that serving the community was more fulfilling than the award itself.

Since its inception in 1989, HSS

Youth of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA, receiving the ‘2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership Award’ from Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin Photo by Shreyas Suresh

USA has focused on inculcating its members to practice universal values of Hinduism, such as humanity, equality, inclusivity, and serving the needy in the community they belong to. Over the years, HSS, through its local chapters and members, has worked for society by conducting food drives, cleanup projects, health awareness events, tutoring, and helping people during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About HSS: Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS or HSS USA) is a volunteer based, nonprofit, social, educational, and cultural organization that aims to coordinate the Hindu American community to practice, preserve, and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma.