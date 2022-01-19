Eltz Castle pexels

The tour of Eltz Castle ends in a dark and cool kitchen with traces of a medieval refrigerator, a storage room carved out of cool stone rock that could have held milk and cheese for longer.

Burg Eltz is not the most accessible castle in Germany, but it can certainly be reached by public transport or by car. If you are visiting Burg-Eltz for hiking, cycling, photographing, or visiting the castle park for a guided tour. During this excursion, you can enjoy the view of the castles of Eltz and Pyrmont. You can also walk across the bridge for a unique bird's eye view of Neuschwanstein.

You can also visit another beautiful German castle, Neuschwanstein Castle, read more here. Don't miss the chance to enjoy your meal in the shadow of this beautiful castle. Since Eltz Castle is somewhat secluded, you will be glad to know that there are two restaurants on-site.

If you decide to take a guided tour, you can admire the Armory and Treasury of Eltz Castle, world-famous for its gold and silver artifacts, as well as many other interesting precious items from the collections of the three families. The Eltz family has owned this castle for over 800 years and has recently completed an extensive restoration and renovation. Although the Eltz family first moved to the castle in the 12th century, it continued to renovate and supplement it for centuries. These first buildings were Plattelz, a large medieval fortress castle that now merged with the buildings at the rear of the castle.

Like many other German castles, Burg-Eltz was designed more for appearance than defense - it is a truly large farmhouse, not an old medieval fortress.

However, its interiors offer an interesting insight into the domestic life of the German nobility of the early modern era; and from the outside, the castle is incredibly impressive. Its unique location on an oval cliff in the Elzbach Valley, surrounded by a forest and a stream (on three sides), gives the castle a fabulous and magical look.

Parts of this first castle, such as the Romanesque Platt-Eltz fortress and the four floors of the former Romanesque "palladia" (residential area), are now integrated into the Kempenich houses, are still visible today.

This castle, located in Rhineland-Palatinate, was built in the 13th century but is now an impressive ruin. Despite all the wars and fiefdoms, this beautiful medieval castle has been owned by the same family since the 12th century and is home to 33 generations. Eltz Castle (Burg Eltz in German) is one of three surviving ones on the left bank of the Rhine in Rhineland-Palatinate. It managed to survive over 800 years of its history, remaining one of the few surviving castles on the Rhine River on the banks of the Rhine in the Rhineland-Palatinate region.

Built-in the twelfth century, this castle included post-medieval life as a military garrison, prison, and hospital. Suscinio Castle was originally intended to be an estate to manage an agricultural estate, however, in the middle of the twelfth century, it was expanded to become a castle.

Building a medieval castle required a large investment, so three different branches of the Eltz family built completely separate buildings on the site of the castle today. In Eltz's case, the family consisted of three branches, and the existing castle consisted of three separate complexes.

These successors, whose individual inheritance was too small to build their castle, could build a castle together, where each owned a separate part of the dwelling and together shared a defensive fortification. In the 15th and 18th centuries, the Buffalo Horn line (later the Eltz-Rodendorf line) was completed and the shares were transferred to the Kempenich line (Eltz-Kempenich line of origin), which remained the sole owner of the Eltz Castle.

Eltz Castle is currently privately owned and has been owned by the Eltz family for over 800 years. What makes Eltz Castle particularly interesting is that it has belonged to the same family for 33 generations, for almost 850 years, and is still owned and maintained by the Eltz family. Like many medieval castles, Eltz Castle has experienced many conflicts but has never been destroyed over the centuries.

Eltz Castle has consistently become one of the most photographed castles on Instagram, and many landscape photographers choose to capture it during the eerie hours of the day. It is said to rival Germany's most famous castle, Neuschwanstein, in beauty. It is not only one of the best castles in Germany but possibly the best fairytale castle in the world.

While Neuschwanstein may seem straight out of the Middle Ages, Germany's finest castle was the creation of the Bavarian King Ludwig II in the mid-1800s. Marksburg is one of the few castles in West Germany that has not been destroyed in the past. was bought by the Association of German Castles and restored.

Some of England's historical significance today can be appreciated from the many castles scattered throughout the country, and Bodiam Castle is one of the most famous medieval examples after Windsor. The development of medieval castles, which today so admire us with their beauty and fortifications, began in the 9th and 10th centuries. When we think of medieval castles, we think of those that were built in the Middle Ages, which lasted for about 1000 years from 500 to 1500 AD. Although the Middle Ages are also referred to as the Middle Ages, a period associated with general decline after the fall of the Roman Empire, some fine relics such as medieval castles have survived through the centuries.

They range from a children's poster of castles around the world - Nueswanstein - to the little-known ruins of medieval fortresses, and there are so many of them that only a few can be distinguished on this list. You would read about castles in Bavaria or the famous Heidelberg Castle, but that's enough. Eltz Castle adorns the home page of German Blank Pages as a symbol of German culture alongside BMW, Nivea cream, Thurn und Taxis, or the facade of the Deutsches Museum. Castles evoke images of the romantic Middle Ages, inspired by legends and fairy tales.

Like many other medieval castles, Vianden Castle is located on a hilltop overlooking the city of Vianden. Located in the Rhineland-Palladini region known as the Moselle wine region, famous for its Riesling wines, its secluded location feels like being in another world. Many castles in the Rhine region were destroyed during the Palatine War of Succession of 1688-1689.