Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner (17 May 1912 - 13- January 2006) was an African-American inventor known for promoting the artificial sanitary belt, but due to racism, her patent for this invention was withheld for more than three decades. . Kenner was born on May 17, 1912, in Monroe, North Carolina to a family of black founders. She and her sisters Mildred Davidson and Austin Smith were born in Charlotte, South Carolina, four years before their young founder who sold board games, and Sidney's son Nathaniel Davidson, who approved several products during his lifetime including stretchers and mobile ambulances.

Sidney's father Nathaniel Davidson (founder) was unknown to the public, and her mother's father was unknown to the public, but she had a sister, her sister Mildred Davidson Austin Smith. As professionals, she and her sister grew up with the patent for their family board games. Like their maternal grandfather, who invented the tricolor light signal to guide trains, they grew up copying and selling their board games.

Inspired by her sister Mildred Davidson's multiple sclerosis, she founded and patented the feed tray for disabled pedestrians in 1976. Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner was inducted into the Discoveries World Hall of Fame as an African-American woman who founded the Sanitary Belt, the first of its kind to contain napkins and bags that protect against moisture. Kenner not only developed sanitary pads despite some misunderstandings about her invention but is now considered the woman who invented the first advanced versions of sanitary pads to protect women and girls around the world from various diseases.

Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner has developed many things that have improved the lives of women and people who need extra help. Known for her invention of the sanitary belt, some of Kenner's designs were toilet holders and a washing machine installed in the shower. As an African-American founder, her notable inventions include a sanitary belt, a precursor to a maxi pad that served as a tray with a soft pedestrian bag, the washing machine on a shower screen, and a toilet roll holder, which ensures that loose ends of paper were always accessible.

The next episode shows how her ingenuity and patience are shown better than Connoisseur, a self-taught artist who incorporates more patents than any other African-American woman in history. Both of these women transformed their bedrooms into laboratories, transformed their hangers into science fashions, and in Kenner's case, they retained their patents.

Mary Kenner has the highest copyright status of any black woman in the United States to date. Assistant curator Rebecca Raven explores during the birthday of American founder Mary Kenners how her health and career, including the introduction of hygiene belts, played an important and neglected role in the development of menstrual products. Among other things, women around the world do not live long without sanitary pads, so it is not surprising that black women developed them first.