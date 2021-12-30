Saddam Hussein life Biography

Iraq pexels

Saddam Hussein (28 April 1937 - 30 December 2006) was a brutal dictator in Iraq from 1979 to 2003. He was President of Iraq for more than two decades and was a hero in Iraq’s military conflicts with Iran and the United States.

After being abducted by US troops, Saddam Hussein was tried on human rights charges in which he killed thousands of his people and was assassinated on December 30, 2006. The United States during the 2003 Iraq War. Iraq from the end of World War I to 1932 was a British colony and had a long history of war.

28 April 1937, Tikrit, Iraq Saddam Hussein has ruled Iraq with a strong hand since the 1970s. Nine months after his escape, he was arrested on December 13, 2003. His fall began on March 20, 2003, when a US-led invasion of Iraq overthrew his government, which had ruled the country for more than 20 years. Saddam Hussein was born in 1937 into a poor family in Tikrit, about 60 miles [100 km] south of Baghdad.

Supporters of Saddam Hussein said he has brought Iraq to its current level through his many social and economic programs. In the early 1970s, Saddam Hussein brought the Iraq Petroleum Company and the Independent Bank under its control, setting up a national banking system due to inflation and bad debt. Together with the vice-president and ailing General Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr, many groups believed he could overthrow the government at the time, building security forces that he controlled during clashes with Iraqi forces.

In 1979, al-Bakr tried to rally Iraq and Syria, making Saddam powerless, forcing him to resign, and on July 16, 1979, he became President of Iraq. Saddam, whose political power was partially based in support of Iraq's Sunni minority, fears that what is happening in Shiite-majority Iran will lead to a similar uprising in Iraq. In response, Saddam ordered Iraqi forces on September 22, 1980, to invade Iran's oil-rich region of Khuzestan.

As the conflict escalated into a full-blown war, Western nations and much of the Arab world feared the spread of Islamic radicalism and its influence in every region, withdrawing their support for Saddam's political power that was partially based on state support. A handful of Sunnis in Iraq, although attacks by international law were breaking. Saddam was deeply involved in his eight-year war with Iran in the early 1980s, estimated to cost more than a million lives on both sides. The regime conspired against Saddam several times in 1969, 1973, 1979, and 1981, and at least seven attempts were made to assassinate him.

In July 1968, when the Baath Party came to power, Saddam was elected vice president. On July 16, 1979, the Iraqi President was forced to resign and Saddam took office. He set up a secret police to suppress internal strife, and he set up a private religion to establish public support.

On June 30, 2004, Saddam Hussein, who had been detained by American troops at Camp Cropper and eleven other Baathist leaders, was transferred to the Iraqi Revolutionary Government to face charges of crimes against humanity and other crimes. The direct charges were 148 murders, abuse of women and children, and 399 illegal arrests. After unsuccessful attempts to assassinate him, he was indicted by an Iraqi special court in 1982 on charges made against the inhabitants of Dujail.

The United States and Britain have announced their support for Iraqi opposition efforts to oust Saddam by barring UN inspectors from entering his country. Following September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, the US claimed that Saddam was supplying chemical and biological weapons to terrorist groups and that it wanted to revive the arms embargo. Although Saddam allowed some UN inspectors to return to Iraq in November 2002, his failure to co-operate with the investigation frustrated both countries and ended their negotiations.

An international coalition formed by former President George W. Bush liberated Kuwait, leaving Saddam in power. His son, President George W. Bush, assembled a second US-British force that invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam in March 2003. President Bush ordered Saddam to step down and leave the country within 48 hours or face war. He pointed out that if Saddam left Iraq, US troops would be needed to stabilize the new government and target weapons of mass destruction.

The United States and many other countries around the world have rejected Hussein's invasion of Kuwait and entered the war to withdraw Iraq. The attack was launched because Saddam militant had massacred and was allied with al-Qaeda, a terrorist group that attacked the United States on September 11. Many of Hussein's complaints about Kuwait date from eight years of the Iran-Iraq War (1980- 88).

The Iranian government was crying out for peace, an earthquake, donating parts of the Shatt al-Arab [Iraq] that had been abandoned to them in the mid-1970s, and Saddam Hussein's reputation saw his power, "he said. He fought an eight-year war between Iran and Iraq 1980-1988) against Iran to protect the Arab world from Islamic fundamentalists, people of strong faith who had taken over the country. But Iraq was in a life war that lasted eight years. Years, it killed more than a million people.

After graduating from Al Karh Secondary School in Baghdad, Saddam joined his uncle's party, the Arab Baath Party (Socialist Party), founded in 1947 in Syria to promote unity among various Arab regions in the Middle East. In Iraq and neighboring countries, the Ba'ath Party developed into an underground revolutionary movement.