Sigiriya-The Sri Lanka's ancient water gardens

Sri Lanka's ancient water gardens

Sigiriya pixabay

Visitors to Sigiriya are traversing the rugged rocky gardens on the way to the castle hill. Located in western Sigiriya and separates rock from western water gardens, stone gardens have decorative features built on each rock. A series of palaces and baths were scattered among the gardens, and the whole area was covered with greenery (thanks to the water system that supplied the baths connected to the pools).

Fifth-century celebrities strolled along a well-decorated waterfront gorge, which was the front door of more than 1,200 steps leading to the palace. The royal courtyard, the city walls, and the garden stretch out hundreds of feet from the bottom of the cliff.

The up-and-down garden is located on a natural hill below the cliff. The garden extends from the northern slope to the southern slope of the Sigiris Rock Mountains. Sigiriya Gardens is one of the site's most important landmarks, as it is one of the oldest gardens in the world.

With Miniature Water Garden and Water Garden 1 especially the ponds, Fountain Garden is primarily a Sigiriya sanitary exhibition and intended as a showcase, while Garden 3 served as a secret residence for the Water Palace. The water gardens, built by the king as its recreation area, are divided into three separate parallel gardens, adorned with swimming pools, ponds, and stills, which confuses many engineers. Not only were gardens equipped with modern fountains but also in the central highlands, there were ancient aqueducts used for irrigation. Sigiriya Gardens are not only the most well-preserved water gardens in South Asia but also some of the oldest gardens designed for the soil.

As you enter the main entrance to Sigiriya, you will see water gardens reaching the bottom of the cliff. We continued on our way down a cliff, through small water gardens to a snake-shaped stream containing Sigiriya signatures. Stone gardens are located near the cliff and were the monasteries of the Sigiriya pre-capture of King Kashyapa.

In the Sigiriya area, there are the ruins of an upper castle, on a flat top of a cliff, a central terrace covering the Lion Gate, and a spectacular wall with frescoes, the lower castles clinging to the slopes beneath the rocks. In the Sigiriya area, there are the ruins of an upper castle, on a flat top of a cliff, a central terrace, which includes a Lion Gate, and a spectacular wall with frescoes, low palaces found behind the lower gardens, moats. and castles. who defended the palace. The Sigiriya complex itself consists of a central rock and two rectangular fences surrounded by two moats and three bastions. The Nigerian Lion Rock Terraced Garden is located at the highest point between Boulder Garden and Sigirian Rock and is a series of almost vertical stairs with stone walls.

The cliff is reached by a long road that begins on the west side of the terrace gardens and turns north through the Mirror Wall to the Lion Platform. The main features of Sigiriya Rock are Sigiri graffiti, lion entrance, stone garden, viewing wall, frescoes with female figures, a wide network of well-organized gardens, water gardens, moats, walls, and remains. palace. Another interesting building is the Mirror Wall, graffiti painted by all visitors to Sigiriya from the 7th to the 10th century AD.

Sigiriya pearl today is a complex royal palace over a cliff. It was founded as the fortress of an unholy king 1,500 years ago, and today the Sigiriya complex is one of the earliest examples of ancient city planning. It was an ideal place for a palace with gardens suitable for a powerful king who built it.

Sri Lanka is proud to announce the ancient city "the eighth wonder of the world," and as modern irrigation systems still supply water to the gardens created 1,500 years later, it has a mission to be discussed. Sigiriya Stone Palace, pre-garden gardens, and landscape should be considered by modern design experts. It is notable for its appearance, functional water systems, and ancient irrigation systems that are still in use, considering that most of them are over 1,500 years old. However, the clever gardens and water beneath the cliff make it a national treasure.

Sigiriya is an ancient city with ornate gardens, glorious lakes, flowing lakes and springs, canals and fortifications, and a monastery; The highlight of the monument is a 2,000-foot-high [200 m] rock from the reef. During the reign of King Kashyapas (477-495), Sigiriya became a complex city and fortress. Fearing retaliation against his brothers, Kashyapa left the capital Anuradhapura and rebuilt the fortified city of Sigiriya - thick walls and canals still visible (see Google Map below) - and erected his impenetrable castle - a castle over a cliff. ... The part of the city where the nobles lived was adorned with trenches and other water features, as well as beautiful gardens.

The king also built fertile gardens throughout the land to protect the surrounding walls. During his 11 years in Sigiriya, Kassapa transformed the rock into a magnificent complex. Kashyap relocated to the capital, Sigiriya, meaning Lion Rock, and built a new palace at the top of a cliff.

Built more than 1,500 years ago by the king, the palace is one of the earliest examples of ancient city planning and ancient Sinhalese culture.

It stands 660 feet high and is decorated with murals, paintings, and well-arranged gardens. This was designed by architect and garden historian Craig Burton and is a major and unique project in Australia.

It is located in the northern part of Matala, near the town of Dambulla in the central province of Sri Lanka. Sigiriya, also known as Lion Rock, is found deep in the rainforest of central Sri Lanka. The magnificent city is called Sigiriya and is located in the Matale region near Dambulla in the central province of Sri Lanka.

Viewing gardens at the entrance to Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Sri Lanka. Today, Sigiriya rock is one of the world's most famous archaeological sites, and in 1982 UNESCO included Sigiriya rock in the World Heritage List, adopting the name "Ancient City of Sigiriya, Sri Lanka." Sigiriya, the ancient stone castle and a former royal palace, is one of the most visited and famous places in Sri Lanka, attracting more than a million tourists by 2019.