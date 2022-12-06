Importance of Social Media Analysis with Actionable Insights

Photo by ChartExpo

Data govern the current world. For businesses, customer-centric data are instrumental in directing courses of action and making decisions on daily business operations. Most organizations have digitalized their operations, i.e., by creating online platforms where customers can freely share and seek support.

The platforms have also allowed end-to-end conversations between businesses and customers, businesses and businesses, and between customers. In this regard, many data flog the platforms, and a business may be interested to know the center of interest for their corporates and customers.

As such, most businesses use an analysis concept known as social media analytics to get information about online trends. Therefore, this blog delves into giving detail by detailed procedures to create Social Media Analytics with actionable insights.

What is Social Media Analytics?

Social Media Analytics is a data collection practice that involves collecting and analyzing data from online platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, among others, to observe customers’ conversations, reactions to posts, and behaviors.

An organization will know the client’s needs and behaviors through analytics and only provide customer-centric commodities. Therefore, social media analytics aims to meet the customers’ needs and preferences and increase the organization’s competitive and comparative advantage online.

You can take benefit of data visualization tools to fasten your analysis process, some famous tools are:

What to look for in Social Media Analytics?

You have developed your customer base. Your communication with the customers has run for quite some time. You have made some profits and can count clicks and track conversations. However, regarding Social Media Analytics, you are uncertain about what metrics to analyze to meet your analytics goal. You need not worry because we will advise in the next paragraph.

● Analyze likes –the number of people who hit the like button on your page, advertisement, or posts. The likes indirectly reveal the number of people who have seen your post and perhaps read or did not read but are happy that you made such a post. The likes typically reveal those who saw the post. Out of seeing the post, there will follow some sort of action, including buy-in, comments, shares, saves, and mentions. So, likes are quite instrumental metrics to measure in analytics.

● Analyze comments –after seeing your post, depending on the level of engagement from the post and emotion creation, many viewers and clients will revert to it by making some comments. Comments may be positive, negative, or neutral. Regardless, commenting alone indicates engagement and visibility of the post to the masses. Comments are ways to show that you have people behind you as an organization. The metric measured here may be quantitative, i.e., the number of comments received, and qualitative in the form of the themes that arise in the comments. Therefore, in analyzing the metric, one should cover both qualitative and quantitative aspects.

● Analyze shares –one of the most positive metrics you measure in the analytics is the number of post shares. Sharing comes after liking and perhaps commenting. It is a volunteer marketing practice that a customer does for the company. It indicates that customers are happy with your commodities and want to convince the masses to buy in. A post receiving many shares is a good indicator of company performance online.

● Analyze saves –saves apply to downloadable content. It can be an advert or set of instructions. By saving, the client wants to keep it for future use. In this regard, the post is relevant to them today and in the future. Thus, the company is certain of having the client as a potential customer in the future.

● Monitor mentions –mentions relating to online users posting names of your business online. It can be on posts or comments. Some reasons for mention include referrals, solutions, and positive or negative comments. Monitoring mentions include knowing the reasons for mentions and the number of such mentions. The analysis results help the business make sound reasons which include UI/UX (user interface/user experience) design.

● Monitor discussions –people, often engage in various online discussions in your business space. The discussions take various forms, including occasions, comments, suggestions, and general other discussions. Such discussions indicate business performance since engaging in the space alone makes the platform busy and builds traffic. Good traffic beckons good platform performance and positive analytics.

● Others-other analytics a company can measure include subscriptions, connection requests, clicks, calls, and inbox messages per unit of time. All these analytics help understand the business performance online.

Nonetheless, IBM content in their post that Social Media analytics is over above-gathering impressions, clicks, previews, retweets, follows, and likes, as well as google analytics and marketing campaign reports. Rather, the post argues that Social Media Analytics tools work like web search engines in which topics or keywords are salvaged through ‘web crawlers’ or search queries over channels. The fragmented texts are thus returned to the database, churned, and analyzed accordingly. Thus, in social media analytics, the idea is to listen to and monitor the social media channels' opportunities and issues. Therefore, social media analytics tools combine listening, comprehensive reporting and performance analysis.

Having understood what metrics to analyze in the analytics, the next step involves understanding how to create social media analytics.

How to Create Social Media Analytics with Actionable Insights

Assuming your business is in social media, below are analytics you cannot do without:

● Meta Business Suite, Ads Manager, and events manager for Facebook and Instagram

● TikTok Analytics for TikTok

● Snapchat Analytics for Snapchat

● Twitter Analytics for twitter

● Pinterest analytics for Pinterest

● LinkedIn Analytics for LinkedIn

● Youtube Analytics for Youtube

● Instagram Analytics for Instagram

However, today we shall dwell on the Meta Business Suite tool and how to create Social Media Analytics. According to Meta, Meta Business Suite was created after the end of Facebook Analytics in 2021. Meta Business Suite helps businesses analyze data across Facebook and Instagram from one platform. Interestingly, this tool is available for businesses for free.

With Meta Business Suite, you reach many people just from one place. Thus, the analytics tool helps you view your business from a vantage point, view activity, use inbox, create stories and posts, access Market Manager, create ads, manage trademarked content permissions, view insights, and access other crucial tools like Page settings, business settings, and Ads Manager.

To use Meta Business Suite:

● First, create a business page for your business. To create Facebook Business Page, click this link . This link takes you to a page similar to the one below.

● Create a page by clicking + Create New Page on the left column under Pages and profiles. Enter your details on the page that follows. After creating your page, you may have a page that looks like the one below.

● You realize that after setting up your page, Meta Business Suite and other and other customer-centric features are automatically added to the left column. Assuming that you have had activities in the past on your page to create social media analytics for your page, click Meta Business suite. A page similar to the one below will appear.

● Just cancel the pop-up and focus on the page that follows. On the following page, you will see how a typical social media analytics platform looks. In the platform, you will notice the following:

o Audience indicates the number of people who have subscribed/liked your page. As shown below, audience characteristics analytics can be deduced. Some listed demographics include age and gender, top towns/cities, and top countries. Taking age as an example, knowing which age group engages a lot with a business page will help a business make decisions on what kinds of age-sensitive content to post.

o Trend –this gives a record of the Facebook page reach, Facebook page visits, Facebook Page New Likes, and ad trends. You can download the graphs in the trends for presentations. To download, click export >select CVS, pdf or png and the trends will download to your computer.

● Content –The content page lists all your business posts and gives analytics details on the Caption, Post time, Content type, Reach, Likes and reactions, Sticker taps, Replies, Link clicks, Comments, Shares, Results, and Cost per result. These are some of the social media analytics you need for your business. You can also download the form below by clicking Export, and you will have an excel file for analysis.

● Overview –Meta Business Suite is aware that you might be too busy to carry out the analytics and summaries. So to ease work for you, most of the data on the page is already analyzed, summarized, and presented for your view under overview. For example, look at how Meta Business Suite has analyzed and presented data for the page below.

● Benchmarking –just to ensure you can reach out widely, the Meta Business Suite social media analytics tool suggests organizations like yours from which you can benchmark. See the suggestion below.

Conclusion

We had a lot to share on the social media analytics, but because of space, we have to summarize. You have noticed that social media analytics provides detailed information about how your business performs online, which forms the basis of business decision-making. The blog has presented Meta Business Suite as one example of how to Create Social Media Analytics with Actionable Insights. In the suite, we have seen how to deduce information, and thanks to Facebook, most of the analysis for other sites has to be done manually, which has been done for us.