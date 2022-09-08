Adventure close to home

It can be challenging moving from one thing to the next in our lives without being glued to a screen of some kind. Appointments, lunch plans, personal projects, and work all vie for our attention throughout our weeks and can cause more spiritual disruption than they do satisfaction from completing these tasks. Sometimes we all want to get away from our responsibilities and find some solace. Well there is a gem in northern Indiana where residents of Michiana can come to enjoy some seasonal family events, bird watching, and a brief getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.

St. Patrick's County Park is located on Laurel road, north of Auten rd. and just south of the state line. The park has a history of hosting many concerts! I remember playing tag there as a kid while live music was played in the amphitheater and my parents enjoyed some drinks with friends. It's been a while since the space was rented for any performances but the park itself has everything that a family can enjoy (playgrounds, picnic tables, hiking trails, disc golf baskets, canoe rentals, even a bald eagles nest making it exciting for any local birdwatchers!). According to the St. Joseph county parks website, there are a host of events available for some quality time with nature for you and your loved ones. Their winter brochure offers inner-tubing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing as a few events to enjoy during our cold season! They certainly host a lot of fun events and programs, all of which are available on St. Joseph County's park site. Everyone wants a vacation though sometimes it's wiser to stay close to home. The next time you feel the urge, but for whatever reason can't go too far, see what St. Patrick's county park is cooking up or just head there and check it out yourself. More than likely you'll find something that speaks to you.

All this information and more can be found on the county's park website - http://www.sjcparks.org/592/St-Patricks